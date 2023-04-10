A backlog in Virginia’s teacher licensure application system is leaving qualified candidates waiting six months — and, in some cases, for much longer — for the state to process their applications.

At the same time, Virginia is facing a massive teacher shortage with more than 3,500 full-time equivalent vacancies, according to state data.

Mike Forster, a U.S. Army veteran with more than three years of full-time teaching experience under his belt, is a textbook example of the type of candidate Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he wants in Virginia’s public school classrooms.

This week marks one year since Forster first mailed in his application for a teaching license, and it has not yet been processed.

Youngkin, who has prioritized K-12 education issues, signed an executive order in September that calls on officials to cut red tape that can discourage retired teachers and teachers licensed in other states from getting the Virginia licenses they need to teach here.

The executive order specifically mentions recruiting more military veterans and career switchers — like Forster.

Emails from licensure staff at the Virginia Department of Education obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch show that there is a backlog of at least six months in processing applications. Various hiccups in the process can prolong that time frame.

"When faced with teacher shortages, Governor Youngkin issued the executive directive to ensure we are recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers,” said Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter.

“The administration has also worked to remove barriers and incentivize teachers with well-deserved bonuses. One of the governor’s top priorities is to ensure we provide a great teacher for every classroom in every school in Virginia."

Porter deferred to the state education department regarding the backlog in the licensure application system.

Charles Pyle, a spokesman for the Department of Education, said, “Delays in processing are due to a combination of challenges the department has encountered over the past few years. All of these challenges were exacerbated by the pandemic.”

Snags in the system

A leading cause of the backlog is the number of vacancies and turnover within the state education department over the last few years. The churn of employees affects processing of the assignments of senior licensure specialists to train new employees.

Del. Schyuler Vanvalkenburg, D-Henrico, who is also a high school civics teacher, called the backlog another example of the Youngkin administration “missing the boat on governing issues because they're too busy chasing ideological crusades.”

Pyle said the overall average processing timeline over the course of an entire year is 25-30 days. But right now, the department’s licensure specialists are still working on requests submitted six months ago, in October.

The state education department is “working as quickly as possible to return to our normal processing timeline, which is typically 10-12 weeks. It's important to note that in addition to previously mentioned events, there are ebbs and flows to the request cycle.”

April through August is one of the busiest times, along with October through November, according to the education department.

The Department of Education pointed to the shift to telecommuting in 2020, which caused the office to rearrange its flow of operations because the licensure request intake is reliant on paper and on the U.S. Postal Service, which also experienced delays.

Legislation that allowed for COVID-19 flexibilities increased the amount of time specialists spend on licensure requests, according to the education department. In 2020, the state allowed one-year license extensions.

In 2021 and 2022, legislation the General Assembly passed allowed for two-year license extensions. The legislation, while beneficial to license holders, resulted in increased volume and frequency of the number of times specialists "touch" the same license.

For Forster, the hang-ups extended beyond pandemic-induced complications.

After mailing his initial packet last April, staff informed him that he needed to add “endorsements,” or subjects in which he wanted to be licensed. He sent those in June. Then in December, the education department informed him that he should have applied for a provisional license instead of an initial (full) license. He resubmitted his application in January, and learned in March that a six-month backlog would further delay his application.

According to the education department, “most of the applications we receive are incomplete on the first submission.”

Another reason for the backlog, according to the department's spokesman, is the fact that licensure specialists spend their time hosting individual training sessions with specific school divisions. Nonpublic schools also request them due to turnover within the central office staff of many divisions.

Only initial applications for a full license and renewal requests can be submitted online. Other license requests must be mailed through the U.S. postal system.

The new budget will fund the initiative to automate the teacher licensure application and intake process, according to Pyle, who said, "We are hopeful to have the new system live by January 1, 2024.”

Provisional licenses

Forster is waiting for a provisional license: a short-term license for candidates who have some qualifications, but not all of them (for example, a candidate who lacks college courses specializing in education.)

He holds a bachelor's degree in labor economics from Cornell University and a master's degree from the University of Minnesota. In addition to his seven years in the U.S. Army, he worked for years in the business sector at Altria and Capital One. He was formerly a reporter and editor at The Bedford Bulletin, a newspaper based east of Roanoke in Southside Virginia.

Forster is now in his third year of working full time as a teacher at Benedictine College Preparatory school in Goochland County, where he teaches Advanced Placement macroeconomics and journalism. Most private schools do not require a teaching license issued by the state education department.

The number of provisionally licensed teachers increased by 24 percent last academic year compared with the pre-pandemic average, according to a study from a state commission that conducts research on state agencies on behalf of Virginia’s General Assembly.

Local school divisions facing teacher shortages enthusiastically have welcomed provisionally licensed teachers, who are filling vacancies left by droves of teachers who quit.

Addressing the teacher shortage

Virginia allocated more than $2 million of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to make grant funding available to assist public school divisions with recruitment and retention of educators.

The state also spent $1 million of its federal relief dollars on its “Become a Teacher” campaign. Most of those funds were spent on a two-year contract with a marketing firm for the campaign, materials for educator preparation programs, online advertising and maintenance of the website for two years.

Pyle said it is difficult to link the campaign directly with application submissions, but anecdotal feedback finds a corresponding increase in applications since the October 2022 launch of the marketing campaign. The BecomeATeacher website receives an average of 350-400 users per day, with a record 700 users at the end of January, according to Pyle.

The Hanover County school division proactively addressed the shortage by launching its own program last summer that provides provisionally licensed teachers the training needed to obtain a full teaching license.

The first of its kind in Virginia, the program saves teachers thousands of dollars in the process of procuring their full license by allowing them to bypass the need for paying tuition at a college or university and to earn their license while they teach.

The number of provisionally licensed teachers who started teaching and quit before earning their full license is one of the reasons Hanover officials created the program, according to a division licensure specialist.

