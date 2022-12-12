Bagby announces; Youngkin sets Feb. 21 special election in 4th

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, wasted no time in launching his candidacy for Congress on Monday, less than two hours after Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a Feb. 21 special election for voters to choose a successor to the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th.

Standing in front of a community center named for him in the federally subsidized St. Luke apartment complex where he grew up in eastern Henrico County, Bagby made clear that he intends to carry on the work of McEachin, who died suddenly on Nov. 28, just three weeks after winning a fourth term representing the 4th Congressional District.

Wiping away tears, he promised that McEachin's "legacy will live on," promising to take up the late congressman's causes of environmental justice and criminal justice reform, as well as his own focus on education and expanded access to health care and safe housing.

"I'm glad the cat's out of the bag," Bagby said of his long-expected candidacy. "I intend to make the community proud."

First, however, Bagby, 45, faces a formidable rival for the Democratic nomination - Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who succeeded McEachin in the state Senate after he entered Congress almost six years ago.

McClellan, 49, will announce her candidacy for the congressional seat on Tuesday morning for the 4th, a majority-minority district that covers all or parts of 15 localities from the Richmond area to the North Carolina line, including the Tri-Cities area. About three-fourths of registered voters in the district live in Richmond, eastern Henrico or eastern Chesterfield.

They both could face a surprise challenge from state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who said Monday that he will make an announcement in Petersburg on Tuesday morning whose purpose "will specifically be to address the current vacancy of the 4th Congressional District seat."

Reached by phone on Monday, Morrissey dismissed speculation by John Fredericks, a conservative radio show host aligned with former President Donald Trump, that he is jumping into the 4th District race.

"He's not a spokesman for me or my campaign," Morrissey said.

Currently, he's running for the Democratic nomination for re-election to his state Senate seat against former Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, who said Monday that she won't run for the 4th District congressional seat.

Instead, Aird said she is "singularly focused on stopping" Morrissey, whom she called "an anti-choice Democrat in sheep’s clothing who has committed to voting in support of an abortion ban in Virginia."

Morrissey, a Catholic who personally opposes abortion, is a potential swing vote in the Virginia Senate if Youngkin and other Republicans can force a floor vote in the coming legislative session on legislation that would prohibit most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. (Youngkin has said his preferred target is 15 weeks.)

Morrissey said in a June statement: “As many know, I am personally opposed to abortion, just like Senator Tim Kaine. Still, I defend the position that women should have safe access to the procedure, at the very least, up to the moment a fetus can feel pain which many agree is 20 plus weeks of a pregnancy; in cases when a mother’s health or life is at risk; in cases of rape that result in a pregnancy; and in cases of incest that result in a pregnancy."

Just before then-Gov. Ralph Northam left office in January, he pardoned Morrissey for a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor related to his relationship with a 17-year-old law firm assistant who later became his wife.

Morrissey, a former Richmond prosecutor and local defense attorney, has been disbarred but now wields significant power as a member of the state Senate Judiciary Committee, often scrutinizing judges, and expresses more independent views than other Senate Democrats.

Other candidates

With Youngkin setting a deadline of Dec. 23 for candidates to file for the race, contenders from both parties are lining up. For the Republicans, South Richmond minister Leon Benjamin Sr. will run for the seat a third time, having lost badly to McEachin in successive elections, and former Mecklenburg School Board Chairman Dana Sturdifen also has declared his candidacy.

In addition to Bagby and McClellan, Chesterfield County businessman and activist Tavorise Marks said Monday that he is running for the Democratic nomination, and the Washington Post reported that former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg, also has declared.

Marks ran for the House of Delegates in 2019, but lost the Democratic primary to Lindsey Dougherty by 83 votes. Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, defeated Dougherty in the general election. However, he said in a message, "I'm NOT a career politician. I'm not a part of the Richmond Democratic power circle."

Tricky timing

The timing of the special election is especially tricky for McClellan if she were to win the 4th District nomination. She represents a potentially decisive vote for Democrats with a 21-19 edge in the Senate and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a conservative Republican, set to break any tie.

Youngkin set the special election on the 41st day of a legislative session that customarily lasts 45 days and would end on Feb. 26, if the General Assembly extends beyond the constitutionally required 30 days and adjourns on time. The assembly also will reconvene on April 6 to consider the governor's vetoes and amendments to bills, including the state budget.

"Because the governor has that amendment power, the reconvened session can be tremendously important because those amendments go directly to the floor," said Bob Holsworth, a longtime Richmond political analyst.

"It's not out of the question that that factored into the [governor's] decision about when to put the special election on the calendar," Holsworth said.

However, he said, the balance of power in the Senate also will depend on a special election on Jan. 10 to choose a successor to Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who was elected to Congress in the 2nd District on Nov. 8. Democrat Aaron Rouse and Republican Kevin Adams are running for her Senate seat.

Youngkin also put the squeeze on party organizations to nominate their candidates between the filing deadline on Dec. 23 and the cutoff for nominations on Dec. 28 - McClellan's 50th birthday - to allow 10 days for printing ballots and 45 days for early voting.

Under that schedule, the only Saturday available for a firehouse primary to choose a nominee would be Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve.

"That strikes me as relatively petty to have done that," said Holsworth, who called it "a fraternity house way of doing politics."

GOP hopefuls

Republicans face the same deadline, but he said "they don't care as much about the seat" because the 4th District generally votes heavily Democratic. In contrast, the 1st and the 5th districts, which include parts of the Richmond area, generally vote heavily Republican.

"From the Republican perspective, this is not a seat that they can win," Holsworth said.

Benjamin, 54, lost to McEachin by more than 91,000 votes in 2020, although he never conceded the election, and almost 74,000 votes in November.

Sturdifen, 52, is a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran and retired Virginia State Police officer with 24 years of service. He also is field director for Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, and lives outside the 4th District, although he has deep family roots there.

He has run for office once before, challenging Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, for his Senate seat in 2019. Ruff won the primary with almost 80% of the vote.

Unless Morrissey enters the race, most of the attention will be on McClellan, who has strong support among party leaders, and Bagby, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, who demonstrated on Monday that he also has powerful allies.

Bagby supporters

Bagby was introduced by Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who shares family roots with him in the Gravel Hill community, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, a longtime protege of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Nelson, pastor at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church in Richmond, called Bagby "someone who knows how to work in the political world and get things done," and Stoney said the delegate has demonstrated "that he knows how to be a fighter for the most vulnerable, for working families."

The setting was symbolic not only of Bagby's personal roots, but also his efforts on behalf of that community, previously known as Essex Village Apartments, which were notorious for unsafe and unsanitary living conditions before they were sold and renamed in 2018.

"We all worked together to make sure we turned them around," Bagby said, citing the efforts of McEachin, Nelson and Henrico Supervisor Frank Thornton.

Thornton, who spoke after Bagby formally announced his candidacy, said, "He represents the adage - don't worry about where a person comes from but where he's going."

