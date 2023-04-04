House Republican and Democratic leaders don’t agree on much, but they have agreed not to seek a special election to fill the House seat of Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, who was elected to the Virginia Senate on March 28.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, is deferring to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He also has agreed not to order a special election, with too little time for local registrars to conduct the voting in current House of Delegates districts while preparing for early voting in June party primaries for the new districts under the political map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in late 2021.

“The Speaker has advised the governor to that effect because it is (Youngkin’s) decision,” spokesman Garren Shipley said Monday.

Youngkin’s office confirmed that he will not order special elections to fill Bagby’s seat in the 74th House District or that of Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth. Clark has resigned his seat in the 79th House District in order to qualify to run in the Democratic primary for a newly drawn district in June.

The decision will leave voters in both districts without representation until January, after elections under the new political map. It will not have much effect when the General Assembly reconvenes on April 12 to consider the governor’s vetoes and proposed amendments to legislation, including the stopgap budget the legislature adopted on Feb. 25 after failing to reach agreement on a revised two-year budget. Republicans hold a five-seat edge in the House, and Democrats a two-seat edge in the Senate.

The decision to leave the House seat open after Bagby takes the oath to represent the 9th Senate District is another consequence of the new political map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved at the end of 2021, as well as a series of party primaries and special elections required after the sudden death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, on Nov. 28.

Bagby won a special election on March 28 to fill the Senate seat left vacant by the election of Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to Congress in late February to succeed McEachin in the 4th Congressional District.

The Virginia Board of Elections has not even had time to certify Bagby’s victory but expects to do so on Tuesday, which would allow him to take the Senate oath in time for the assembly veto session the next day.

“At some point, we must stop and say no more,” Henrico County Registrar Mark Coakley said in an email he sent to Gilbert after Bagby’s election last week and shared with Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals this week. Coakley wrote: “9% turnout does not justify mailing out 6,000 absentee ballots and only getting 1,400 back. 9% turnout does not justify the $65,000 in Officer of Election payroll.

“I can go on and on about wasted supplies, overtime, and fatigue it is causing staff here and [the state department’s Richmond headquarters] on Bank St.”

Bagby’s old House district includes about 60,000 voters in 28 Henrico precincts, Coakley said. “These are the same voters who voted in November and February for the 4th Congressional District and in March for the 9th Senate District that did not exist [under the new political maps]. They will have to go back to their polling place in June for the Primary districts they know they have been redistricted in.”

The registrar pleaded for a decision on the special election because, he said, “As one staff member put it, the unknown is crushing our souls.”

With no special election in the current district, Democrats will vote in a primary on June 20 for the new 80th House District, in which Destiny Levere Bolling faces John Dantzler for the nomination in a heavily Democratic district.

Bolling got a boost last week with an endorsement by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, whose former campaign manager, Chris Bolling, is her husband. Bagby did not endorse her directly, but said “there’s no way in the world” that he would support Dantzler, whom he handily defeated in 2021.

Dantzler’s campaign responded that “the seat belongs to the people and not former Del. Lamont Bagby.”

“There’s a saying that goes, ‘Show me your friends, and I’ll tell you who you are’ which is why Dantzler never sought an endorsement” from Bagby, the statement said. “Dantzler’s core objective is to tap into the endorsement of 65,758 voters that didn’t come out to vote in the 2021 primary district election.”

House Republican and Democratic leaders agreed on not ordering special elections for Bagby or Clark’s seats, even though they still disagree on who has authority to make the decision. Gilbert said the decision rests with the governor because the assembly is not in session. House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, said the assembly remains in a special session from last year because the Senate refused to adjourn.

Scott said he told Gilbert, “It’s your call, really.”

But he agreed that a special election is not necessary, citing the House decision not to hold an election in 2019 after the resignation of Del. Matthew James, D-Newport News. Republicans then controlled the House under Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, and Democrats held the Executive Mansion under Gov. Ralph Northam.

Redistricting also is playing havoc with legislative elections because of an unprecedented number of retirements and incumbent pairings in new districts. Senior leaders in both parties and chambers have decided not to run for reelection under the new map.

Two more legislators have announced they are not running — Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, who had been paired with Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, in the new House District 13 in Northern Virginia; and Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Smyth, whose legislative aide, Jed Arnold, immediately announced he will seek the GOP nomination in the heavily Republican 46th district in Southwest Virginia.

Cardinal News reported that Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, had missed the deadline for filing for reelection. Fariss is facing charges in an alleged hit-and-run incident, but could seek election as an independent in the 51st House District.

Altogether, incumbents are running for election in only 66 of 100 House districts, with two Republican incumbents each still paired against each other in three nomination contests, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Redistricting also played a big factor in the decision not to hold special elections in the current 74th and 79th House districts.

“We’re in the throes of filing for the primaries,” said Beals, the state elections commissioner. “Early voting starts a month from now.”

“With 45 days of early voting, with the schedule we have to go by now, it makes it very hard trying to set elections,” she said.