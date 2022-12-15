Bagby drops out of congressional race and endorses McClellan

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, said Thursday that he is dropping his bid for the 4th District congressional seat and endorsing state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.

"This is a real opportunity for me to be a leader for my community and do what is the greater good," Bagby said in an interview.

Bagby's announcement leaves McClellan and Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond as the leading contenders for the party's nomination to seek the seat of former Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who died Nov. 28 after a long battle with colorectal cancer.

Bagby, who had announced his campaign Monday, expounded on his decision Thursday in taping an episode of The Randy Wilson Podcast at the Jefferson Hotel.

"Randy, I know this might shock you, but I'm going to tell you why I'm not running for Congress," Bagby said.

Bagby, chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said it had been "a rough couple of weeks" since McEachin's death. He said he thought about the work he had done with McEachin and with McClellan, vice chair of the Legislative Black Caucus.

"You have two strong-willed individuals locking jaw on a piece of steak, as people may see it, and if no one gives, we continue to be crabs in a barrel," Bagby said, referring to McClellan.

"I want to be an example that sometimes you have to sacrifice for the greater good and so I am going to be stepping out of this race and putting my full support behind my vice chair Jennifer McClellan."

He said that while people are taking sides in the Democratic contest, he and McClellan are "really on the same side."

Democrats will choose their nominee on Tuesday in a canvass at eight polling locations.

The Democratic nomination could be tantamount to election in the heavily Democratic district, which McEachin won by more than 90,000 votes in 2020 and by more than 70,000 votes in 2022.

About three-fourths of the votes in the 4th District are in the city of Richmond, eastern Henrico and eastern Chesterfield.

Two other Democrats are seeking the seat, former Del. Joe Preston, D-Petersburg and businessman Tavorise Marks.

Republicans will choose their nominee Saturday. Candidates include Leon Benjamin, a pastor who lost to McEachin in 2020 and 2022 and Dale Sturdifen, former chair of the Mecklenburg County School Board.