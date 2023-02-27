Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, clinched the Democratic nomination for Senate in the 9th District Sunday, with a convincing primary victory in a three-way race to run for the seat that Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, will soon vacate.

Bagby, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, won the Democratic nomination with 72% of the 6,525 votes cast in a firehouse primary against Alexsis Rodgers, a party progressive who received 21% of the vote, and Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, a three-term delegate who finished with 6.5%.

He will face Republican Stephen James Imholt in a special election on March 28 to serve the nearly 11 months remaining in the Senate term of McClellan, who won a special election last week to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, in Congress. McEachin died suddenly on Nov. 28, three weeks after winning his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Bagby is scheduled to appear on Monday morning with state Democratic Party Chair Susan Swecker. He rode a wave of endorsements by Democratic elected officials to an easy win about 10 weeks after withdrawing from the primary campaign for McEachin's congressional seat. McClellan did not make an endorsement in the primary.

"I was absolutely thrilled about the energy today," he said in a text message on Sunday evening as volunteers counted the votes at party headquarters in Richmond. "I love this community. I'm grateful for the support."

Imholt, 70, was the only candidate to file Saturday for the GOP nomination in a Senate district the party did not contest in the last election in 2019. The local party informed State Republican Chairman Rich Anderson of Imholt’s candidacy on Sunday, making him the nominee without a contest.

“It’s crucial that Republicans retake the Senate of Virginia in order to fulfill Governor [Glenn] Youngkin’s vision for the spirit of Virginia,” Anderson said Sunday. “Republicans across the 9th Senate District will stand with Steve and will work at his side to ensure that Virginia is the best place in the nation to live, work and raise a family.”

Imholt, a retired senior program manager and government consultant, ran against McClellan as a political independent in 2015 in the 71st House District, which she represented until her first election to the Senate in 2016 to succeed McEachin. She easily defeated Imholt then with 88% of the vote. His only elected office was the Board of Education in Rockford, Ill., where he co-chaired its finance committee.

McClellan is expected to resign her Senate seat on March 7, unless she is sworn into Congress sooner. After winning the Democratic nomination in a four-way rout in December, she cruised to a lopsided victory over Republican Leon Benjamin in a special election last week.

Voter turnout on Sunday was about 23% of the nearly 28,000 who cast ballots in the December firehouse primary, held six days after Youngkin scheduled the special election that McClellan won on Feb. 21. The campaign for the Senate primary was even shorter, just four days after Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, set the special election on March 28.

Voters cast ballots at four polling places in eastern Henrico, Richmond, Ashland and Charles City County. The party dropped a fifth polling place it had planned at the IBEW 666 headquarters in Highland Springs after Bagby announced on Friday that he had received the union’s endorsement.

Bagby received 4,726 votes, 3,351 more than Rodgers with 1,375 votes. Adams received 424 votes.

If he wins the special election, Bagby will have to defend his seat in a state-run Democratic primary on June 20 in the newly drawn 14th Senate District. The new district, created under a political redistricting map approved by the Virginia Supreme Court at the end of 2021, is divided between Richmond and Henrico County, with 80% of its voters in the city. A majority of voters in the current 9th District live in Henrico, with the remainder in Richmond, Charles City County and part of Hanover County.

The primary vote breakdown by locality was not available on Sunday night, but Bagby said in an interview that he won all of the localities in the current district.

"I would hope the party feels united behind us at this point," he said.

Democrats also would have to hold another special election - most likely by firehouse primary - to fill Bagby's current seat in the 74th House District if he wins the Senate race.

One Democrat, Katie Gooch, has already filed her candidacy for the party nomination in the new district, and whoever loses the primary on Sunday also could jump into the 14th District race. Gooch, a resident of Barton Heights in Richmond, is director of the Pace Center, which she describes as “an inclusive, multicultural community” at Virginia Commonwealth University that is supported by the United Methodist and Presbyterian churches.

Gooch is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church and former executive pastor at Reveille United Methodist Church in Richmond.

