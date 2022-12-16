Bagby, McQuinn, Stoney appear at 'unity' rally with McClellan

Key African American leaders from the Richmond area — including Dels. Lamont Bagby and Delores McQuinn and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, joined Sen. Jennifer McClellan on Friday to project a united front ahead of Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District Democratic firehouse primary.

Bagby, D-Henrico, on Thursday dropped out of the contest to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and endorsed McClellan, D-Richmond, who is one of two major contenders in the Democratic contest, along with Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.

McQuinn, D-Richmond; Stoney; and Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson were among participants Friday who previously endorsed Bagby.

“We stand today in this unity press conference ... to reflect our determination, as leaders, as individuals who want to bring voters together focusing on a common theme of public service,” McQuinn said during the news conference at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on North Laburnum Avenue.

Bagby noted that as chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, he often worked with McClellan, the vice chair, on legislation and other matters.

“My accomplishments are her accomplishments. Her accomplishments are my accomplishments,” he said.

“We’re not going to fight over a position,” he said. “We’re going to fight over issues.”

McClellan said she has a long history of working with Bagby, McQuinn, Stoney and Nelson on projects of importance to the Richmond area.

“When you elect me, you don’t just get me,” she said. “You get this partnership and this family. We will continue to work together.”

Four candidates will seek the party’s nomination on Tuesday for the heavily Democratic seat: McClellan; Morrissey; former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg; and businessman Tavorise Marks.

Earlier Friday, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said Bagby’s withdrawal helped to unite Democrats, but it wasn’t coordinated by the party.

Bagby has said he dropped out of the race on Thursday, three days after launching his campaign, because he feared the battle with McClellan risked dividing the Black community.

“It wasn’t coordinated by party leaders,” Kaine said in a Zoom call with reporters.

Kaine’s unusual endorsement of McClellan on Wednesday also appeared to play a role in Bagby’s decision, but the senator said his support was based on a long personal relationship with her, not political calculation. He plans to campaign for McClellan at two events this weekend.

Normally, Kaine said he does not make endorsements in party primaries, but he had mentored McClellan even before her first election to the House of Delegates in 2005, when he won the governor’s race.

Kaine said he called Bagby before announcing the endorsement. “He was disappointed about it,” he said, but added that the delegate understood the senator’s personal commitment to McClellan.

Former Gov. Doug Wilder, who spoke with Bagby before he withdrew from the race, described him as “crestfallen.”

Bagby said Thursday that he wanted to step up as a leader to unify the Black community in a majority-minority district with an electorate that is 41% Black and almost 10% Hispanic. He acknowledged a meeting with McClellan that McQuinn, D-Richmond, had brokered the previous night, but said it was not the reason he decided to withdraw from the race.

Bagby’s withdrawal quickly unified most elected Democrats around McClellan.

“It is united, but it’s not really coordinated,” Kaine said.

McClellan still faces a formidable primary challenge by Morrissey, who expressed bitterness at a news conference on Thursday about what he alleged were efforts by Democratic leaders to “rig” the primary against him.

“Did you really have to buy Lamont to come out of the race?” Morrissey asked near the end of the news conference.

Kaine dismissed Morrissey’s allegations of conspiracy. “That framing of it makes it all about him,” he said. “I can assure you it’s not about him. It’s about Jenn.”

Morrissey planned to conduct a whirlwind of community-based events over the weekend, including a senior prom in Petersburg on Friday night and gatherings in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas.

“My ground game has always been to go to my constituents,” he said.

McClellan said her effort includes canvassing, phone banking, text banking digital ads, direct mail, flyers and automated “robo calls.” Both McClellan and Morrissey are running multiple radio ads.

Republicans will choose their nominee on Saturday in a canvass at Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights.