Barbara Johns' family wants graduation photo to be basis of her statue at U.S. Capitol

Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, said now that the General Assembly has approved of a Johns statue, the state will next submit its recommendation to the architect of the U.S. Capitol for its formal acceptance.

The state will issue a "request for qualifications" seeking sculptors who might be interested in the project and a request for proposals, then will evaluate the responses and narrow the list of potential artists to five. Those five will make presentations to the commission, which will pick the sculptor.

Langan said the state is looking for a realistic rendition. "It needs to be very literal," she said. "We're not looking for abstraction."

The state has a working budget of $500,000 for the project, including $375,000 for the sculptor's work process.

During Wednesday's meeting members of the panel took turns expressing their excitement about adding a statue of Johns to the Statuary Hall collection, where Virginia's other statue depicts George Washington.

Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, said it will be important for young visitors to the U.S. Capitol to see "someone that looks like them" and "to see that you do not have to be old, you do not have to be white, you do not have to be a man in order to do great things."