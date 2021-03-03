Barbara Johns' family wants graduation photo to be basis of her statue at U.S. Capitol

Barbara Johns' family is urging the state to use a photo of the teenage civil rights pioneer in her high school cap and gown as the basis of her statue in the U.S. Capitol.
Robert Johns, one of Barbara Johns' brothers, told a state panel on Wednesday that the family has few images of her as a teenager because someone burned the family's home in Prince Edward County to the ground after the Supreme Court's landmark 1954 decision that segregated schools are unconstitutional.
"We don't have many pictures of Barbara. We don't have many pictures of our childhood," Robert Johns said during a virtual meeting of The Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol. The panel met to discuss next steps in selecting a sculptor.
Robert Johns said that while the family appreciates other depictions of Barbara Johns, those based on models who sat for the artists don't quite capture her appearance.
As for the tattered black and white 1952 photo of Johns in her cap and gown, Robert Johns said: "It's not a likeness of her - it is her."
Johns was 16 when she led a student walkout at Farmville's Moton High School on April 23, 1951 to protests the students' substandard segregated school facilities. Civil rights lawyers Oliver Hill Sr. and Spottswood Robinson took the case, which was rolled into Brown vs. Board of Education.
The Virginia House of Delegates and state Senate passed resolutions for the state to place a statue of Johns in the Statuary Hall collection to replace the statue of Robert E. Lee that the state has moved to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
Following the students' strike in 1951 the Ku Klux Klan burned a cross in the Johns family's yard. Johns' parents sent her to Alabama to live with her uncle, Vernon Johns, another noted civil rights activist. She graduated from high school in Alabama.
Johns went on to graduate from Drexel University, married, raised a family and worked as a librarian in Philadelphia, where she died in 1991.
Johns' sister, Joan Johns Cobbs, and brother, Ernest Johns, also spoke during Wednesday's meeting. Joan Johns Cobbs, who was 13 when her sister planned and led the strike of 450 students at Moton, recounted Barbara Johns' heroics.
She told of the "deplorable" conditions at Moton, where officials had built three tar paper shacks around the existing school. She said the buildings were cold and drafty and heated with pot-bellied stoves. When it rained students placed pails around the rooms to catch the water.
"My sister, Barbara, was a brave, courageous and fearless young person who saw an injustice and decided to do something about it," Cobbs said.
Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, said now that the General Assembly has approved of a Johns statue, the state will next submit its recommendation to the architect of the U.S. Capitol for its formal acceptance.
The state will issue a "request for qualifications" seeking sculptors who might be interested in the project and a request for proposals, then will evaluate the responses and narrow the list of potential artists to five. Those five will make presentations to the commission, which will pick the sculptor.
Langan said the state is looking for a realistic rendition. "It needs to be very literal," she said. "We're not looking for abstraction."
The state has a working budget of $500,000 for the project, including $375,000 for the sculptor's work process.
During Wednesday's meeting members of the panel took turns expressing their excitement about adding a statue of Johns to the Statuary Hall collection, where Virginia's other statue depicts George Washington.
Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, said it will be important for young visitors to the U.S. Capitol to see "someone that looks like them" and "to see that you do not have to be old, you do not have to be white, you do not have to be a man in order to do great things."
Alluding to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, historian Ed Ayers, a former president of the University of Richmond, said "recent events show how important it is that the statues in that place represent the values of American democracy."
Ayers and Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who heads the commission, said depicting Johns in her cap and gown also would send a message about the importance of education, which is at the heart of her historic legacy.
