Battle lines drawn in Chesterfield as Spanberger touts record, while Freitas focuses on party

"We're knocking on thousands and thousands of doors, talking to voters, distantly obviously," Freitas campaign manager Joe Desilets said.

Freitas also is benefiting from a major push by Americans for Prosperity, which has spent about $415,000 to help the Republican campaign. Much of the money has paid for canvassing of voting precincts in the district.

Republicans talk about having an advantage in "the ground game" for turning out voters, and Sabato agrees. "It's significant," he said. "They're right about that."

Spanberger, in an interview on Monday, acknowledged that her campaign hasn't been able to mount the kind of door-to-door canvassing that it did two years ago.

However, she said her campaign is still knocking on doors, primarily to drop off literature while keeping conversations short because of the public health emergency. "We don't have to rely on independent expenditures to come in and do paid canvassing," she said. "Our work is done by people on the ground who live here."

Dan Gecker, a former independent Chesterfield supervisor who ran as a Democrat in an unsuccessful campaign for the state Senate in 2015, said his wife, Liz, has been among volunteers distributing campaign literature door- to-door for Spanberger.