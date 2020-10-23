Battle lines drawn in Chesterfield as Spanberger touts record, while Freitas focuses on party

The lines at four new satellite polling places for early voting in Chesterfield County this week signaled a new way of running elections in Virginia, triggered by a public health emergency that has transformed a pivotal congressional campaign that could determine political control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Former Chesterfield Registrar Larry Haake predicted a close race and delayed outcome in the showdown between Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.
"This is going to be an interesting election because the campaigning has been so different," said Haake, who retired in 2017 after 22 years as registrar in Chesterfield and ran unsuccessfully as an independent for a seat in the House of Delegates last year.
The battle for Chesterfield voters could determine the outcome of the 7th District election, as Spanberger tries to woo Republican and independent voters with her record of constituent service and Freitas counts on party loyalty in a county that Donald Trump carried by almost 4,000 votes over Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago.
A random sampling of voters outside the Courthouse Road Library, one of the four new polling locations for early voting in Chesterfield, illustrated the political dynamic of an election that Haake predicted "will be a closer race" than the one that Spanberger won two years ago against Republican incumbent Dave Brat.
Laura McKenna says she's a "registered Republican," but she's also a mother of two daughters with special needs, whom Spanberger has helped get the services they need from Virginia's Medicaid program.
One of her daughters, 18-month-old Georgia Kate, bounced in a harness on McKenna's chest after her mother voted at the library in northern Chesterfield on Wednesday.
"I hope Spanberger stays in office," said McKenna, a resident of the Smoketree community in Chesterfield. "She's been very helpful to me."
Midlothian resident Brian Sampson described himself as "a conservative" after voting at the library. He said he votes on "values and principles" and didn't discuss the candidates themselves.
"I'm a pretty straight-forward ticket," Sampson said.
Similarly, Midlothian resident Keriann Dryer, a working mother of three, said she is Republican, "so I kind of tend to vote that way. Nothing special about the 7th District."
Spanberger won Chesterfield by more than 10,000 votes in unseating Brat. She carried Henrico County by more than 20,000 votes as part of a successful strategy to run up her margins in the Richmond suburbs to offset her losses in the district's other eight, mostly rural counties.
She won the race by about 6,800 votes.
"She ran a perfect campaign and Brat ran a miserable campaign, and she barely won," said political analyst Bob Holsworth, who lives in South Richmond, near the Chesterfield suburbs in the 7th. "Freitas' challenge is doing better in the part of the district he's not well known at all."
The Cook Political Report rates the district as leaning Democratic in the election, although Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, calls the race "a toss-up, with a tiny lean toward the incumbent."
Through Friday, the deadline for voters to request mail-in ballots, 52,103 had voted in person in Chesterfield, including about 23,000 in the first four days of the satellite polling places. Since Sept. 18, when absentee voting began in Virginia, 102,245 people had either voted in person or requested mail-in ballots in Chesterfield. The total is 40% of the county's roughly 256,000 registered voters.
"We have definitely seen a lot of voter interest," Chesterfield General Registrar Constance Hargrove said Friday.
Haake, who voted absentee and likes the new system, predicted that "it's going to be at least a week" to get election results.
The COVID campaign
Republicans are trying to take advantage of Democrats' reluctance to campaign door-to-door during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chesterfield has confirmed almost 7,000 positive cases, the most in the region, and more than 100 deaths from the virus. Henrico has confirmed more than 6,100 cases and 229 deaths, second only to Fairfax County for COVID-19 fatalities in Virginia.
"We're knocking on thousands and thousands of doors, talking to voters, distantly obviously," Freitas campaign manager Joe Desilets said.
Freitas also is benefiting from a major push by Americans for Prosperity, which has spent about $415,000 to help the Republican campaign. Much of the money has paid for canvassing of voting precincts in the district.
Republicans talk about having an advantage in "the ground game" for turning out voters, and Sabato agrees. "It's significant," he said. "They're right about that."
Spanberger, in an interview on Monday, acknowledged that her campaign hasn't been able to mount the kind of door-to-door canvassing that it did two years ago.
However, she said her campaign is still knocking on doors, primarily to drop off literature while keeping conversations short because of the public health emergency. "We don't have to rely on independent expenditures to come in and do paid canvassing," she said. "Our work is done by people on the ground who live here."
Dan Gecker, a former independent Chesterfield supervisor who ran as a Democrat in an unsuccessful campaign for the state Senate in 2015, said his wife, Liz, has been among volunteers distributing campaign literature door- to-door for Spanberger.
Gecker said he sees plenty of energy among Democrats in the 7th District campaign, but added, "It's hard to gauge enthusiasm in a world where people aren't getting together."
Outside spending
The 7th District race has attracted $12.2 million in independent expenditures from outside organizations, including more than $6.7 million to help Freitas. Club for Growth Action PAC, based in Washington, D.C., has led the way by spending $2.6 million against the congresswoman, followed by the National Republican Campaign Committee, with $1.1 million.
Spanberger has benefited from almost $5.5 million in independent expenditures, including almost $2 million from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She also has a big advantage in campaign fundraising, with $7.9 million, compared with $3.2 million for Freitas, whose campaign contends she is helped by party PAC donations that include corporate money she won't accept directly. Her campaign says she "doesn't accept a dime" of corporate PAC money.
She had about $1.3 million on hand on Oct. 14, compared with $462,178 for Freitas.
Holsworth, a former political science professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said Freitas has done better in attracting big contributions from national Republican fundraisers than Scott Taylor, a Republican who is trying to win back the seat he lost in 2018 to Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in a district based in Virginia Beach.
"They think that [the 7th] may be their best shot to flip a seat," he said.
The Trump factor
One of the biggest wild cards is Trump, who carried the 7th District by almost 28,000 votes in 2016 but who appears to be running behind former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, in Virginia according to recent polls. Spanberger has criticized the president, though not by name, for his handling of the public health crisis.
"I think the president is going to do worse in Henrico and Chesterfield than he did in 2016, and I think that benefits Spanberger," Holsworth said.
Freitas has intensified efforts to link Spanberger with Biden, especially on taxes and foreign policy, as well as liberal Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat.
Spanberger has countered by emphasizing her political independence, particularly from Pelosi. She voted twice against the COVID-19 relief packages that Pelosi pushed through the Democratic-controlled House, while advocating strongly for bipartisan emergency aid to help the unemployed, small businesses, and state and local governments.
She also touts her work with the Trump administration for passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which she describes as important to her district.
"I am very much focused on who I am and what I have done for the district," Spanberger said in an interview.
Former Del. Ed Scott, R-Madison, who retired from the seat in the House of Delegates seat that Freitas won five years ago, said he's confident that his successor will win Culpeper and other Piedmont counties in the district, where he is well-known and popular among Republicans.
But Scott said Spanberger has been active in that part of the district since winning the seat two years ago. She's also spent money in the Washington, D.C., television market to improve her visibility in Culpeper and parts of Spotsylvania County.
"Nick can win on policies and positions, but she's worked hard in Congress and she's an independent thinker," Scott said.
The suburban challenge
Ultimately, Freitas has to pick up votes in Chesterfield and Henrico, the two big counties where 61% of registered voters in the 7th live. Both counties used to vote Republican, but Scott said that's changed since he left the General Assembly.
"My colleagues were all Republicans," he said. "Now there are very few in Henrico and Chesterfield. That's where his challenge will be."
Clinton carried Henrico by 34,000 votes over Trump in 2016, but Chesterfield is more uncertain for Democrats, Sabato said. "Chesterfield, at best for Democrats, is essentially a tie."
Holsworth says he sees plenty of Spanberger signs in Salisbury and other Chesterfield neighborhoods. "It's no longer the Chesterfield of 20 years ago, that's for sure," he said.
The registrar's office doesn't collect demographic information about voters, but the U.S. Census estimated last year that about one-fourth of Chesterfield's more than 350,000 residents were African American and almost 10% were Hispanic.
Ruth Andrews, of Edgewater, voted with her son's boyfriend, Tarsha Gerald. They both support Spanberger, whom Andrews volunteered to help in the 2018 campaign. "Considering who the president is, it's very different," Andrews said. "For me, it's just too much."
"I'm ready to get back to some type of normalcy," she said.
