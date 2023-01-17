 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bid to reduce early voting advances in the House

In September 2020, people lined up to cast ballots on the first day of Virginia’s 45-day early voting period in Henrico County.

Voters line up outside the Eastern Government Center at 3820 Nine Mile Road in Richmond, Va., Saturday, October 31, 2020.Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

Virginia’s early voting law, with one of the nation's longest periods for voters to cast ballots, would be cut sharply under a bill that moved from a House of Delegates subcommittee Tuesday.

The bill would cut early voting from the 45 days before Election Day to 14 days.

It would be an important savings for local governments, said Del. Phil Scott, R-Spotsylvania, who sponsored the measure.

Virginia General Assembly starts with hope for cooperation

Localities’ concerns are so widespread that three separate, similar bills were filed this year, he said.

Democrats on the House Privileges and Elections subcommittee said the bills would reverse their efforts in 2020 and 2021, when they had majorities in both the House and state Senate, to make voting easier.

“If you want less voting, just say so,” said Del. Schuyler T. VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.

Del. Tara Durant, R-Fredericksburg, who filed a similar bill, said the aim was not to discourage voting, but to avoid the confusion that could result if ballots changed sometime during the 45-day period, if candidates dropped out, for instance.

General Assembly battle lines drawn on criminal justice measures

The subcommittee’s Democrats pressed for data about how many people voted between 45 and 14 days before Election Day, but sponsors said they didn’t have any.

Although campaigners to restrict absentee or early voting have previously said the aim is to reduce voter fraud, the backers of the Virginia bills did not make that argument this year.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have said defending Virginia's voting access laws is a top priority in the 2023 General Assembly session.

Democrats have a four-seat edge in the Senate while Republicans have a four-seat edge in the House.

Del. Phil Scott

Scott

