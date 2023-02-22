Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, had just won a landslide victory in her historic race for Congress on Tuesday when she received a long-distance call from President Joe Biden, fresh off his speech in defense of Ukraine, in which he offered his congratulations to a new Democratic ally in the House.

It was that kind of night for McClellan, 50, who became the first Black woman elected to Congress from Virginia — with a win of almost 50 percentage points over Republican Leon Benjamin — to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, in the 4th District.

Her victory set in motion another fast-paced Democratic primary to fill her 9th District Senate seat. On Wednesday, Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, set the special election for March 28, which she said “means parties have until this Monday [Feb. 27] to nominate their candidates.”

“Get ready to vote this weekend!” Lucas wrote in a post on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, who had initially challenged McClellan for the congressional nomination before withdrawing in December, formally launched his already-declared campaign for the seat on Wednesday. Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, and 4th District Democratic Chair Alexsis Rodgers also are campaigning for the nomination. Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, said this week that he will not run for the Senate seat or seek re-election in the House, setting up a potential run for Richmond mayor next year.

McClellan informed Lucas early Wednesday that she will resign her state seat by March 7, when the election results are expected to be certified, or when she is sworn in as a member of the 118th Congress, whichever happens first.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve in the Senate of Virginia for the past six years representing the residents of the 9th District,” she told Lucas in the letter. “As the Congresswoman for Capitol Square, I look forward to working with you in my new capacity.”

The notice, sent while the General Assembly remains in session, allowed Lucas to set the date of a special election ahead of the April 12 veto session, when Senate Democrats expect a full confrontation with Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his proposed budget amendments, vetoes and potential legislative gambits.

Whoever wins the special election could have to defend the seat in a second party primary later this spring in the new 14th Senate District, which the Virginia Supreme Court created in political redistricting last year. About 80% of the new district lies in Richmond, with the remainder in Henrico County, which has a larger share of the current 9th District.

“You have the possibility of having two primaries in three months ... with the same people,” said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political scientist in Richmond.

McClellan’s victory was expected in the strongly Democratic 4th Congressional District, but its magnitude was overwhelming. She won with more than 74% of the vote by a margin of 48.5 percentage points over Benjamin, who lost his third consecutive race for the seat. He finished with under 26% of the vote, or about 10 percentage points less than his landslide loss to McEachin in November, three weeks before the congressman suddenly died.

“We are saddened by the results of last night’s election,” Benjamin said in a statement Wednesday that represented his first public concession after three blowout losses. “While we worked very hard to bring conservative values to the 4th District, we did not prevail in turning the district red.”

“The republic was hard at work even though we came up short,” he said.

Holsworth called the concession “an advance over 2020” — when Benjamin accused Democrats of stealing the election despite losing by 91,000 votes — “though it would have been even more gracious if he could have congratulated the congresswoman-elect.”

Benjamin received little financial support from outside Republican donors. The party itself provided only logistical support with digital advertising and mailings.

“Usually, you want to applaud people who are willing to take on these long-shot elections and work hard,” Holsworth said. “At the same time, it does the party no good if someone gets blown out. ... It’s really more of a sacrifice than anything else.”

State Republican Party Chairman Rich Anderson praised Benjamin’s “work ethic” and said “it remains to be seen who steps forward” for Republicans in the next House race in 2024.

“It’s a tough district,” Anderson said.

McClellan already had demonstrated her strength among Democrats in the 4th District by winning almost 85% of the vote in a party-run firehouse primary against fellow Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and two other candidates just before Christmas.

On Tuesday, she won all of the 15 localities in the district except for Colonial Heights and Prince George County. She won Petersburg with 91% of the vote, but most of her votes came from big wins in Richmond (90%), Henrico (81%) and Chesterfield County (65%).

“Though there was no question that Democrats would retain the seat, her overperformance was notable,” said Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

The contenders for her Senate seat were quick to congratulate her. “I know Donald is looking down at you proud tonight,” Bagby said in a tweet referring to McEachin, who had been a political mentor to him and McClellan.

Rodgers, who helped turn out more than 28,000 voters in the hastily organized firehouse primary in December, hailed McClellan’s victory in a statement Tuesday night as “a reminder there’s a place for women, Black and Brown people, and queer folks like me.” She added: “McClellan is a beacon of light to remind us that we are not forgotten nor will we be erased.”

Adams, a nurse practitioner who decided to run for the Senate nomination instead of a fourth term in the House, issued a statement Wednesday that called McClellan “a mentor, colleague and friend of mine since I first sought elected office in 2017.”

She promised to carry on the congresswoman-elect’s legacy on progressive priorities. “I believe I can bring a depth and breadth of health policy knowledge currently missing from the Senate,” Adams said.

Bagby, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, had publicly announced in mid-January that he would run for McClellan’s seat if she were elected to Congress. He formally launched his bid Wednesday. “Our communities are at a crossroads, in need of a leader committed to bridging divides to unleash all the potential Virginia’s future holds,” he said.

