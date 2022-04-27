Biden nominates Elizabeth Hanes as U.S. District Court judge in eastern Virginia

President Joe Biden has nominated Elizabeth Hanes, a federal magistrate judge in Virginia, as U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Hanes, a University of Richmond law school graduate and undergraduate, has served as a federal magistrate judge since 2020. Magistrate judges assist district court judges in overseeing initial appearances by criminal defendants, setting bail and other administrative duties.

Previously, she worked for four years as a civil litigator for a Newport News law firm and for seven years as assistant federal public defender in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Hanes also worked as law clerk for Judge Robert King on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Judge Joseph R. Goodwin on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Her nomination, which the White House announced early on Wednesday, is subject to U.S. Senate confirmation. It is part of the 17th round of appointments that Biden has made to the federal bench since taking office, for a total of 95 nominations.