Biden rescue plan could give Virginia big boost in broadband 'long after COVID is gone'

However, he said, "I am glad that as the Senate considered this legislation, we made some important changes to target aid where it is most badly needed as millions of Americans remain out of work, state and local governments continue to lay off workers, and small businesses struggle to keep their doors open.

Most immediately, the bill would extend enhanced unemployment benefits from the last relief package that are set to expire in mid-March, affecting more than 250,000 Virginians, Kaine said. The plan would provide $300 a week - on top of the state unemployment benefit of up to $379 a week - through September.

The House had approved an enhanced unemployment benefit of $400 a week, but the Senate lowered the weekly payment to $300 while protecting recipients from having to pay income taxes for up to about $10,000 of the unemployment insurance payments they receive.

Another immediate benefit from the package would be a stimulus check of $1,400 for those who meet income limits of $75,000 per person and $150,000 per household. A couple with two children earning up to $150,000 a year would receive $5,600, but the Senate voted to end any stimulus payments to people earning more than $80,000 a year or couples earning more than $160,000.