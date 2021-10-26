Biden returns to Arlington for McAuliffe, blasts Youngkin for touting effort to ban Toni Morrison's 'Beloved'

ARLINGTON — President Joe Biden is still targeting Glenn Youngkin as an “acolyte” of former President Donald Trump.
Three months after Biden first came here to urge Virginians to elect former Gov. Terry McAuliffe for a second non-consecutive term, the president on Tuesday night dismissed Youngkin’s attempts to distance himself from Trump after winning the Republican nomination.
“There was a price he had to pay for the nomination and he paid it,” the president told a boisterous crowd of 2,500 on a chilly night at Virginia Highlands Park.
“Now he doesn’t want to talk about Donald Trump anymore. But I do.
“He won’t stand next to Donald Trump now that the campaign is on,” Biden said. “What is he trying to hide?”
Biden and McAuliffe also sought to close the book on Youngkin’s closing campaign message, which they say includes banning “Beloved,” an acclaimed 1987 novel by Toni Morrison, from being taught in public schools in Virginia as part of a push for parental control of school curriculum.
“He’s gone from banning a woman’s right to choose to banning books by a Pulitzer Prize-winning author,” the president said.
Youngkin on Monday released a TV ad featuring a Fairfax County woman who fought to bar Morrison’s novel from classrooms after she said her son reacted negatively to scenes depicting bestiality and gang rape.
Youngkin’s ad faulted McAuliffe for vetoing the so-called “Beloved bill,” which passed the legislature in 2016 and 2017. The bill would have required schools to notify parents of assignments that may involve sexually explicit material. In his 2017 veto message McAuliffe noted that the Board of Education had already considered the issue and decided that existing policies sufficed.
McAuliffe, trying to survive a tight election against a well-funded challenger in a difficult political environment for Democrats, accused Youngkin of trying to ban a book “by one of America’s most prominent Black authors.”
“There is a real difference in this race — I am a uniter and Glenn Youngkin is a divider,” he said.
Biden was the latest in a parade of high-profile Democrats who have appeared with McAuliffe in the state’s population centers in an effort to drive up turnout, including First Lady Jill Biden in Henrico County; Georgia’s 2018 nominee for governor Stacey Abrams in Hampton Roads; Vice President Kamala Harris in Prince William County and former President Barack Obama at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
Democrats hope the appearances will boost turnout in a state that has not elected a Republican in a statewide race since 2009.
“Virginia, show up!” Biden thundered at the end of his speech.
Biden faced much chillier weather and lower approval ratings than when he appeared with McAuliffe in Arlington in late July. Then, he was riding on approval of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act and the reopening of American life on July 4th as the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to subside.
Since then, the president has faced a resurgence of the coronavirus delta variant, a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces and their allies from Afghanistan, and an intraparty showdown in Congress that has put passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a larger spending package in doubt.
Biden’s approval rating in Virginia is now 41%, down 10 points from August, according to a poll released Tuesday by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Republicans on Tuesday drove a van around the rally site with an outside digital display showing McAuliffe acknowledging Biden’s declining popularity in the state.
“With rising crime and soaring prices for everything from gas to groceries, Terry McAuliffe knows that Joe Biden is failing Virginians,” said Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, in a statement touting Youngkin and what she called unprecedented Republican enthusiasm.
Biden’s approval rating likely is not a factor in Arlington, one of the state’s bluest counties.
McAuliffe carried Arlington by 33,000 votes when he was elected governor in 2013. Democrat Ralph Northam carried Arlington by nearly 52,000 votes in the Trump backlash vote of 2017.
McAuliffe and other Democratic leaders see a political opening from what they termed Youngkin’s bid to ban “Beloved” from public school curriculum. McAuliffe’s campaign passed out free copies of Morrison’s novel and Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, told the audience, “Terry McAuliffe also is beloved.”
Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, told the crowd “Beloved” is “based on a true story about race and slavery,” and reminded Democrats that Youngkin launched his campaign with a focus on “election integrity” that echoed Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
“It’s no surprise he’s choosing to close his campaign with dog whistles to the extreme right,” Scott said.
Biden mocked what he called “the big lie” about election integrity.
“Talk about an oxymoron, Donald Trump and election integrity,” he said, before referring to the former president’s “offensive” attack on Gen. Colin Powell after his recent death from complications related to COVID-19.
When Biden appeared on behalf of McAuliffe at Lubber Run Park here on July 23, he said, “I ran against Donald Trump and so is Terry. I whipped Donald Trump in Virginia and so will Terry.”
Trump hasn’t gone away. He has endorsed Youngkin multiple times, calling into a rally Oct. 13 that featured former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, but not the Republican statewide ticket.
“I really believe that Virginia is very, very winnable, but everybody needs to go out and vote,” Trump said that night to a group that had recited the Pledge of Allegiance to a U.S. flag that the emcee said was flown at Trump’s Jan. 6 rally in Washington before many of his supporters attacked the Capitol.
Arlington County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti warned the crowd Tuesday night: “Donald Trump is on the ballot next Tuesday, because if we don’t win the election, he’s going to crow as if he is.”
