Biden returns to Arlington for McAuliffe, blasts Youngkin for touting effort to ban Toni Morrison's 'Beloved'

ARLINGTON — President Joe Biden is still targeting Glenn Youngkin as an “acolyte” of former President Donald Trump.

Three months after Biden first came here to urge Virginians to elect former Gov. Terry McAuliffe for a second non-consecutive term, the president on Tuesday night dismissed Youngkin’s attempts to distance himself from Trump after winning the Republican nomination.

“There was a price he had to pay for the nomination and he paid it,” the president told a boisterous crowd of 2,500 on a chilly night at Virginia Highlands Park.

“Now he doesn’t want to talk about Donald Trump anymore. But I do.

“He won’t stand next to Donald Trump now that the campaign is on,” Biden said. “What is he trying to hide?”

Biden and McAuliffe also sought to close the book on Youngkin’s closing campaign message, which they say includes banning “Beloved,” an acclaimed 1987 novel by Toni Morrison, from being taught in public schools in Virginia as part of a push for parental control of school curriculum.

“He’s gone from banning a woman’s right to choose to banning books by a Pulitzer Prize-winning author,” the president said.