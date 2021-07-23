Biden takes aim at Trump in embracing McAuliffe for governor

They faulted the Republican for dismissing as “unnecessary” the American Rescue Plan Act that Biden signed into law on March 11 with stimulus checks for adults, child tax credits for families, direct aid for public health and schools, and $4.3 billion for the state to invest in priorities that the General Assembly will set with Northam in a special session in early August.

Attorney General Mark Herring, seeking a third term, also attacked his Republican opponent, Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, as a “Cuccinelli-style leader” in reference to the former attorney general and 2013 GOP gubernatorial nominee, who later served in Trump’s administration.

Democrats are counting on the “blue wall” in Northern Virginia, led by inner suburbs such as Arlington, to retain their hold on the executive branch, as well as suburban voters in the Richmond and Hampton Roads areas.

With Trump gone from the White House, Republicans are looking for a breakthrough in Virginia this year to set the stage for a push to take control of Congress in the midterm elections next year.

But the gubernatorial election also will be a referendum on Biden, who warmly embraced McAuliffe and his political values.

“Seldom do I get to campaign with someone I agree with more,” the president said.