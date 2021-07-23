Biden ties Youngkin to Trump in embracing McAuliffe for governor

But he focused on trying to tie Youngkin to Trump, who has endorsed the Republican nominee three times as a prelude to crucial midterm elections next year that pose an opportunity for the GOP to regain control of Congress.

“Why is it that Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump are so close?” McAuliffe asked. “Because they share the same agenda, and that agenda is out of touch with Virginians.”

Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states that elect governors in the year after a presidential election, so Virginia’s contest often is seen as an indicator of a new president’s popularity and a bellwether ahead of the next year’s congressional midterms.

Since 1976, in all cases but one, Virginia has followed a presidential election by electing a governor of the opposing party a year later. The lone exception was in 2013, when McAuliffe topped Republican Ken Cuccinelli a year after President Barack Obama’s re-election.

McAuliffe had said he was eager to appear again with Biden and on Twitter he has dared Trump to come to Virginia and campaign with Youngkin.