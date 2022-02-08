Biden to appear in Culpeper with Spanberger

President Joe Biden is traveling to Culpeper County Thursday to call for federal action to lower the price of prescription drugs and other health care costs.

The president will be joined there by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who also has made prescription drug prices a priority, either as part of the stalled Build Back Better spending package or separate legislation.

"I look forward to hearing the president's strategy for how we can sign a transformative prescription drug-focused bill into law," Spanberger said in a statement on Tuesday.

The president's visit comes during a midterm election year for control of Congress. He will appear in a part of Spanberger's district that will remain in the 7th District under a new congressional map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in December.

Spanberger's office said Biden's visit is not related to her campaign, but will focus on their shared concern about drug prices and rebuilding the economy in the COVID-19 pandemic.