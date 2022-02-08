 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Biden to appear in Culpeper with Spanberger

  • 0
Biden Culpeper

President Joe Biden

 Alex Brandon/Associated Press

President Joe Biden is traveling to Culpeper County Thursday to call for federal action to lower the price of prescription drugs and other health care costs.

The president will be joined there by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who also has made prescription drug prices a priority, either as part of the stalled Build Back Better spending package or separate legislation.

"I look forward to hearing the president's strategy for how we can sign a transformative prescription drug-focused bill into law," Spanberger said in a statement on Tuesday.

The president's visit comes during a midterm election year for control of Congress. He will appear in a part of Spanberger's district that will remain in the 7th District under a new congressional map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in December.

Spanberger's office said Biden's visit is not related to her campaign, but will focus on their shared concern about drug prices and rebuilding the economy in the COVID-19 pandemic.

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6964

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News