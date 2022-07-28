 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden's disapproval at 55% in Virginia according to Wilder School poll

Biden emerges from COVID isolation, tells public: Get shots

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden's approval ratings are under water in Virginia ahead of the midterm congressional elections, according to new results from the Wilder School Commonwealth Poll.

Biden has an approval rating in Virginia of 39% while 55% disapprove of his job performance. His 39% mark matched his national job approval figure in a June Associated Press poll.

The Wilder School poll found strong party splits on Biden. Among independents, just 35.2% said they approved of the president's job performance.

“The issues — the pandemic, increasing cost of living, gasoline prices and pervasive crime — are best measured by the most affected areas: the people,” said L. Douglas Wilder, a Democrat who served as governor from 1990 to 1994.

“The lack of support for this administration demonstrates that they are missing the mark.”

Youngkin's approval rating at 49% in Wilder School poll

The Wilder School previously released figures showing that Gov. Glenn Youngkin - who is considering a 2024 presidential run - has an approval rating of 49% that topped his disapproval mark of 39%.

The survey also found that a majority of respondents believe Virginia's abortion laws "are reasonable and should not be altered."

The Biden job approval figures underscore the headwinds Democrats face as they try to retain control of the House of Representatives in the midterm congressional elections.

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

Youngkin and national GOP groups are pushing to turn seats in three competitive contests. In Hampton Roads Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, faces state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach. In a newly configured Northern Virginia district, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, faces Yesli Vega, a Prince William County supervisor and deputy sheriff. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, faces retired U.S. Navy captain Hung Cao, in a district based in Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Under current Virginia law abortion remains legal during the first and second trimesters of a pregnancy - and in the third trimester if three physicians attest that there is a health risk to the woman.

Youngkin tells Nebraska GOP that his win in 'dark blue' Virginia was beginning of a 'red wave'

On June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Youngkin said he would seek to ban most abortions after 15 weeks, allowing for exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when a woman’s life is in jeopardy.

According to the survey results, 50% of respondents agreed with the statement that "Virginia's abortion laws are reasonable and should not be altered."

Twenty-five percent agreed with the statement that "Virginia’s abortion laws are too lenient and should be limited to allow fewer abortions."

Eighteen percent agreed with the statement that "Virginia’s abortion laws are too strict and should be relaxed to allow more abortions."

The Wilder School Commonwealth Poll from the VCU Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs surveyed 813 Virginia adults from June 29 to July 9. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.8 percentage points.

PHOTOS: 29 images from the Times-Dispatch archives

acain@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6645

Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD

A fourth patient is said to have been cured of HIV after a stem cell transplant

