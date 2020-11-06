Biden's wins in Chesterfield, Virginia Beach extend Democrats' dominance in population centers

Joe Biden's victories this week in Chesterfield County and Virginia Beach illustrate how Democrats' dominance in the state's population centers has fueled the party's winning streak in state elections that dates to 2009.

Biden swept all 10 of the state's cities and counties with populations of 200,000 or more: the Northern Virginia counties of Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington; the city of Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties; and the Hampton Roads cities of Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

Collectively, Biden ran up a margin of 635,000 votes in Virginia's big 10.

(The state's vote count, though not yet official, solidifies further on Friday. Voter registrars must receive absentee and provisional ballots by noon in order for them to be counted.)

Biden also dominated the state's next population tier, the 10 cities and counties with populations between 94,398 (Portsmouth) and 179,225 (Newport News.) In that group Biden carried the cities of Portsmouth, Roanoke, Hampton, Alexandria and Newport News as well as Montgomery, Albemarle and Stafford counties.

The two largest localities Trump carried are in that tier - he won Spotsylvania County by about 5,000 votes and Hanover County by about 19,000.