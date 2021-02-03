Big jackpots, online gambling lift Virginia Lottery revenue 37% in late 2020

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lottery also reported it hit its goal of lifting its internal spending at small, women and minority-owned businesses to 38% of its total spending, and increased its goal to 42% for the current fiscal year.

During the meeting, the Virginia Lottery board approved the "emergency casino regulations," which will serve as a placeholder for the final document that will regulate brick-and-mortar casinos about to be built across the state.

The governor is expected to sign the regulations into effect in the next two months, but no casinos are close to being operational yet - the goal is to give them a framework as they plan their services.

Voters in four cities - Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth - approved casinos in November local referendums. Richmond could hold a referendum this coming November on a potential casino.

The document covers security procedures, tax payments and other regulatory items. There will be a $15 million issuance fee to receive a license to operate a casino, and every employee working there must receive a background check, with some roles requiring more extensive criminal checks.

The documents showed that slot machines will have an average payout between 89% and 94% at Virginia casinos.