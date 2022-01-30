Bill advances to let Martinsville voters decide whether to revert from city to town

Legislation in the House of Delegates that would put the matter of Martinsville’s reversion from city status to a town before city voters passed its second test before the full Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns in Richmond on Friday, just one day after a subcommittee approved the measure.

Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, appeared before the committee with House Bill 173. In about half an hour, he walked out with a vote of 14-8 in support of a measure that would require a referendum that asks the question: Shall the City of Martinsville become a town?

Approval would require a simple majority of Martinsville voters.

The bill will now go to the House floor.

Senate Bill 85 from Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, will go before the Senate Committee on Local Government on Monday.