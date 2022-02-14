Bill banning school mask mandates heads to Youngkin's desk

A bill blocking school boards from mandating masks in schools is headed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desk, a major win for a governor who campaigned on promises to dial back COVID-19 mandates even as the pandemic continues.

Senate Bill 739 cleared the GOP-controlled House along party lines Monday in a 52-48 vote, days after clearing the Democrat-controlled Senate with support from three Democrats.

The bill would ban localities from requiring students to wear masks, and from punishing students whose parents opt to send their child to school without a mask.

The new law could take effect in less than a week. The Youngkin administration said the governor intends to tack an emergency clause onto the bill once it reaches his desk; such a clause would need just a simple majority vote in each chamber to take effect, according to the clerks for the House and the Senate.

The legislation is the latest development in a heated debate nationwide over masking requirements in schools as the COVID pandemic continues — a debate that has split Virginia localities.

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend masks in schools, some public health experts have thrown into question how effective face coverings are at preventing the spread of COVID in schools. (Studies show medical-grade masks remain effective in large-group settings among the general population.)

Conservatives argue that absent data showing overwhelming benefits in schools, it should be up to parents to decide if their child should wear one, asserting that masking is emotionally taxing on some children. Republicans say their legislation reflects the broader will of the public as the nation enters the third year of the pandemic.

“School shutdowns and masking seem prudent responses to an unknown threat. But much has changed since then,” said Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City. “Most Virginians and Americans, and certainly all of us in this body, have resumed many of our normal activities. Based on our comfort level, we choose whether or not to wear masks.

“Yet our children here in Virginia remain masked in schools. Their words are muffled and they're unable to see the faces of their classmates and their teachers.”

Democrats unsuccessfully proposed several amendments to the masking legislation, including one that would nullify the law in the summer of 2023.

On the floor, they argued that the law would prevent localities from adapting their rules to a changing pandemic. The omicron variant, which is responsible for the ongoing surge in cases in the U.S., was unknown just a few months ago.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who proposed the amendment in the Senate to ban local mask mandates, said Youngkin could use his emergency powers as necessary if circumstances change.

“We should be thinking about, what are we doing to ensure as many kids are in school learning to the best of their ability?” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico. “I would hope we would add some flexibility in here so that if the worst case scenario happens, and I hope it doesn't, we are able to keep kids in school.”

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said: “We are saying that no matter what is happening, we are taking away this local authority. Regardless of how you feel about masks, or how you feel about COVID, or this current political situation, you are permanently putting this into the code that we are taking this authority away from the localities.”