Bill to end local mask mandates in schools moves ahead in Senate and House

Legislation blocking local school boards from requiring students to wear masks over their parents' objections moved ahead Wednesday in the General Assembly.

The legislation is poised to become a major victory for Republicans, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who made parental power a hallmark of his campaign, and for parents who oppose COVID-19 masking requirements.

Democrats in the Senate and the House of Delegates overwhelmingly opposed the legislation, arguing that masks still provide a layer of safety for students and school staff, and that local school boards should make decisions for their localities.

Nevertheless, the success of the measure rests on three Senate Democrats who on Wednesday parted with their party to usher the bill along, led by Sen. Chap Petersen of Fairfax City.

The legislation is the latest development in a heated debate statewide over masking requirements in schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues - a debate that has split localities.

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend masks in schools, some public health experts have thrown into question how effective the face coverings are at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Conservatives argue that absent data showing overwhelming benefits, it should be up to parents to decide if their child should wear one, arguing that masking is emotionally taxing on some children.

Youngkin, who is tied up in court defending his executive order giving parents the right to opt out of mask mandates, pointed to four Democrat-led states that recently lifted their statewide school mask mandates to argue that public will is moving in his favor.

Virginia's debate is different: All four states Youngkin pointed to, Oregon, Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware, will still allow localities to levy mask mandates if they choose to. The law moving through the Virginia legislature, backed by Youngkin, would prevent localities here from doing so.

Youngkin said in a statement Wednesday that the passage of the Senate bill "shows that school boards who are attacking their own students are stunningly detached from reality."

The new law could take effect in less than two weeks. The Youngkin administration said the governor intends to tack an emergency clause onto the bill once it reaches his desk; such a clause would need just a simple majority vote in each chamber to take effect.

Petersen, who introduced the legislative language giving parents power over whether their children wear masks, said he is not convinced there is enough data to prove the overwhelming benefit of masks in schools.

"We've forced them to wear masks for six to eight hours on end, without a break, without any evidence that it's actually beneficial to their health," Petersen said. (Schools generally do allow students to remove their masks for activities like eating lunch, for example.)

"We are going to resolve the mask wars during this session."

Senate Democrats were split on Petersen's amendment Tuesday, with 10 voting in favor, nine voting against it and two abstaining. Democrats moved to close ranks on Wednesday, as 17 voted against the amended measure.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, one of the few senators with school-age children, said children and public health decisions have become "political footballs." McClellan defended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, which say that mask wearing in schools is an effective tool to protect children and broader communities from spreading COVID-19.

"Children and adolescents who are infected with COVID are more commonly asymptomatic and they have mild or nonspecific symptoms, but they can still spread it to others," McClellan said. "The extent to which children suffer long-term consequences of COVID are still unknown."

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said Wednesday's vote isn't about the state's mask mandate, but about blocking localities from making decisions.

"This is about us taking authority away from local school boards - local school boards who can react to ... what's on the ground locally, who can listen to the parents and listen to the citizenry of the districts they represent," Deeds said.

Republicans were unified in their support for the measure. Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who introduced the bill that could now ban local mask mandates, said parental rights over their children supersede local school boards. Dunnavant said "it's un-American" to require someone to wear a mask under the argument that not doing so could harm someone else.

Studies on mask-wearing among the general public have shown that masks do mitigate the risk of both spreading and contracting COVID-19.

The Senate bill will now move on to the GOP-led House, where delegates are ushering along an identical measure.

Earlier Wednesday, the House Education Committee advanced the House version sponsored by Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, in a 12-10 vote.

The underlying bills that were amended in both chambers require public schools to offer in-person instruction.

"The substitute includes language clarifying that parents may choose whether their child wears a mask at school," Batten told the panel.

Aimee Rogstad Guidera, Youngkin's designee as secretary of education, spoke in favor of the amended legislation. She told the panel that the amendment "reinforces that parents have a right to make decisions about their children."

"This is not about masks," Guidera said. "This is about parents' rights."

Guidera also said masks have negative effects on child development.

House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, was among Democrats on the panel who said the measure would remove school systems' authority to enforce mask requirements in case of another COVID surge.

"Kids would be put in jeopardy moving forward," Filler-Corn said.

Stacy Haney of the Virginia School Boards Association told the panel that such decisions would best be made at the local level.

"If you pass this substitute, you tie our hands," she said.

As the amended legislation moved forward in both chambers, some advocacy groups urged lawmakers to change course.

In a statement a parent coalition called the Virginia Parents for Safe & Equitable Public Schools called on the General Assembly to remove what it termed the “harmful” amendment that would overturn mask mandates in schools.

“Our state government should not prevent our local school districts from protecting students and teachers from COVID-19. Our state government should not restrict school districts from responding to health crises, following federal public health guidance, providing safe, continuous, in-person instruction, and accommodating students with disabilities,” the coalition wrote.

The coalition asked for elected officials to add universal masking back to protect the most vulnerable students and staff and allow schools to revert to virtual learning when COVID-19 cases are at a high level.

Members of the coalition include the Chesterfield NAACP Education Committee, Chesterfield for Communication & Equity in Schools, Smart Restart APS, Chesapeake Advocates for Responsible Return to School, Fairfax Smart Restart, Loudoun4All, YCSD Safe (York County School Division) and Stand and Advocate for Equity.

In a separate statement from the coalition, Carrie Kahwajy, the chair of the Chesterfield NAACP Education Committee, said the amended legislation “flatly denies science.”

A 2021 law on students returning to in-person classes, Senate Bill 1303, expires Aug. 1.

That measure, which says schools are to follow federal COVID-19 guidance "to the maximum extent practicable," has been at the center of legal disputes over the governor's executive order.

The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge of Youngkin’s executive order brought by a group of Chesapeake parents.

That ruling came three days after an Arlington County judge found that Youngkin did not have authority to supersede the judgment of local school boards in setting policy for reducing the threat of COVID to students, teachers and other school employees.

In the Richmond area, schools in the city of Richmond and Henrico County continue to require masks while schools in Chesterfield and Hanover counties are mask-optional.

Eileen Cox, a spokesperson for Henrico Schools, said the school board has asked the school administration "to develop a plan for an eventual transition to optional masking when the time is right.”

mleonor@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6254 Twitter: @MelLeonor_ Andrew Cain, Michael Martz and Jess Nocera contributed to this report.