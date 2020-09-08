Bill to end qualified immunity for police clears the House, after two Democrats change their stances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Legislation to end qualified immunity for police officers facing civil rights complaints cleared the Virginia House Tuesday — a reversal from Friday, when the legislation narrowly met the ax.

The bill, introduced by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, has been a key demand from protesters of police brutality, who have pushed for fewer protections for officers who err.

The bill was defeated in the House on a 48-47 vote Friday, when five Democrats joined Republicans in opposition. Three other Democrats abstained.

Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax, was one of two lawmakers who on Tuesday reversed their stance in order to support the measure, after facing criticism from colleagues. (Having voted on the prevailing side on Friday - to defeat the measure - Samirah had the right to ask lawmakers to reconsider the bill on Tuesday.)

Samirah explained on social media over the weekend that he supports ending qualified immunity, but worried that the bill was an imperfect product.

“Removing qualified immunity without also preventing law enforcement agencies on a local level from using taxes collected from all Virginians to protect law enforcement in lawsuits only makes the systemic problems of policing at the local level worse,” Samirah said.