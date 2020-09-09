Bill to ensure workers' compensation in COVID-19 cases appears dead in Virginia Senate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Faced with a major cost to local government, the Senate is not likely to consider legislation that would have required workers' compensation to pay for a wide range of local government employees who contract COVID-19.

The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee declined on Wednesday to act on Senate Bill 5066, proposed by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, leaving it to die as the panel prepares to focus on revisions to the state budget instead of new legislation.

Saslaw acknowledged that the bill would carry a steep price for local governments, which would have to pay workers' compensation claims by firefighters, law enforcement, health care workers, teachers who teach in person at least two days a week and, in an amendment by the committee, officers at regional jails.

"I don't think it will bankrupt governments, but in all honesty it does carry a price tag," he said.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, said the best estimate of the cost exceeded $100 million for localities, even before the committee added sworn officers at regional jails.

"Certainly, it is a well-meaning item, but I don't know how we'll pay for it," Newman said.