Bill to let AG's office prosecute certain local crimes fails in Senate panel

Like getting a second opinion from a doctor, Attorney Jason Miyares has hoped Virginia’s legislature would allow his office to step in to prosecute certain local crimes.

Since his 2021 campaign, Miyares has sought to expand the jurisdiction of the office to prosecute alleged sexual crimes against minors. A bill to achieve this, sponsored by Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, failed to progress in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

A similar bill also failed in the 2022 legislative session.

Under state law, most violent offenses aren’t the purview of the attorney general’s office and are handled by commonwealth's attorneys — local prosecutors. It’s the role of the attorney general’s office to advise the state government as well as handle appeals and prosecutions of other criminal offenses.

“The purpose of the bill was to provide victims with additional resources to ensure that victims of these crimes are able to get justice,” Miyares said when he renewed his push for the legislation last fall.

Miyares had also taken jabs at Democratic Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano — alleging he had mishandled cases.

Descano has called Miyares’ push for more jurisdiction “wrong-headed” and noted how the Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys opposed the previous attempt to pass similar legislation.

Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith said the legislation provides a “fallback option for the victim.”

He spoke in favor of the bill during public testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

“If I meet with a victim and their family and I say, ‘I've reviewed the evidence, I don't believe there's enough evidence for charge,’ and then the Attorney General's Office comes behind me or with me and says, ‘with all due respect for Mr. Griffith, we disagree. We do believe there's evidence, we do believe we can attain that conviction,’ I'm going to be their biggest fan,” he said.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, asked Griffith and others who testified in support of the bill a series of questions. He asked how much support there was from other commonwealth’s attorneys around the state, and if the local prosecutors would be able to refuse the attorney general's office from stepping in if it wanted to.

“If the [attorney general] steps in and takes over a prosecution, do they have any option against that process, against the attorney general?” Morrissey asked.

“I hope the option would be to support what the [attorney general] is doing,” Griffith replied.

After some back and forth, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, suggested the committee stop the bill from progressing since similar past attempts have failed. Then-Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, had also sought to expand his office’s jurisdiction.

“Every single time the Attorney General's Office has asked for additional authority to prosecute, we have rejected that,” he said. “I think we need to maintain that policy.”

The committee voted 8-7 to pass the bill by indefinitely, one of a number of phrases in the legislature for defeating a bill. Democrats, who have the majority on the panel, voted yes, while Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, joined the Republicans in voting no.