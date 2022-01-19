Bill to let all localities impose sales tax for school construction advances from Senate committee

A proposal to allow all local governments to impose a sales tax to pay for school construction or renovation sped out of a key Senate committee on Wednesday, as a new General Assembly and governor prepare to grapple with an old problem of crumbling school buildings.
The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee voted 14-2 to advance Senate Bill 472, proposed by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to give localities another way to pay for school construction or renovations they otherwise cannot afford.
The option of imposing a 1% sales tax, subject to voter approval, is one of more than a half-dozen recommendations from a commission that McClellan led to address the challenge of repairing or replacing old public school buildings, with more than half of them more than 50 years old.
Other proposed options include the creation of a fund to make grants to localities that cannot afford to repay loans, as well as changes to the state Literary Fund to make more money available to lend to school divisions and their local governing bodies. Former Gov. Ralph Northam included $500 million in his proposed two-year budget to help pay for school modernization.
"We wanted to have multiple tools in the tool kit," McClellan said. "For some localities, the sales tax will be the solution.
The statewide option would replace the current legislative approach to the issue, which requires a supermajority vote to give an individual locality the option to impose a sales tax on itself to pay for new or repaired schools. Since the assembly gave Halifax County that power in 2019, the legislature has approved it for an additional eight localities.
The Senate panel, which oversees tax and budget issues, also approved bills to allow Charlottesville and Isle of Wight County the opportunity to impose a 1% sales tax locally because legislators are wary of whether the House of Delegates will approve a statewide option.
Two bills have been introduced in the House to allow all counties and cities to impose the tax, subject to voter referendum - one by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, and the other by Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, showing the bipartisan scope of support for the idea.
The House traditionally has been reluctant for the state to assume financial responsibility for local school buildings.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, voted against the bill, along with Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, but not because he opposes the idea of giving all counties and cities the power to impose the tax on themselves.
Hanger said he prefers to wait another year to allow a comprehensive study of Virginia's state and local tax systems, which are intertwined. He also proposes a different approach, using the local composite index as a measure of a locality's ability to pay.
Otherwise, he said localities with robust retail businesses will have an advantage over those that lack them.
"If you don't have a Walmart, you get the short end of the stick," Hanger said.
The statewide approach drew strong public support from organizations representing local governments, school boards and teachers.
"The magnitude of the problem across the commonwealth I think demands both state and local solutions," said Jeremy Bennett, representing the Virginia Association of Counties.
