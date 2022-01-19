Bill to let all localities impose sales tax for school construction advances from Senate committee

The statewide option would replace the current legislative approach to the issue, which requires a supermajority vote to give an individual locality the option to impose a sales tax on itself to pay for new or repaired schools. Since the assembly gave Halifax County that power in 2019, the legislature has approved it for an additional eight localities.

The Senate panel, which oversees tax and budget issues, also approved bills to allow Charlottesville and Isle of Wight County the opportunity to impose a 1% sales tax locally because legislators are wary of whether the House of Delegates will approve a statewide option.

Two bills have been introduced in the House to allow all counties and cities to impose the tax, subject to voter referendum - one by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, and the other by Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, showing the bipartisan scope of support for the idea.

The House traditionally has been reluctant for the state to assume financial responsibility for local school buildings.

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, voted against the bill, along with Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, but not because he opposes the idea of giving all counties and cities the power to impose the tax on themselves.