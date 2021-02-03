Bill to repeal right-to-work law, stifled by Democratic leaders, had a moment on the House floor.

One of Virginia's leftmost Democrats in the legislature, Del. Lee Carter of Manassas, sought Wednesday to salvage a discarded proposal to repeal Virginia's right-to-work law by forcing a vote on the House floor.
Carter's bill, which would allow workers to decline union membership or to pay dues, was assigned to the chamber's labor and commerce panel, which wrapped up its work without ever considering the bill.
Democrats in Virginia, including Gov. Ralph Northam, have been broadly reticent to repeal the state's right-to-work law, under which union membership may not be a condition of employment.
Repeal is a key priority for organized labor and the party's progressive wing, and anathema to business interests. When Democrats gained control of the legislature in 2019, Northam dismissed the idea.
Carter, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.
On the House floor Wednesday, Carter aired grievances against his party's leaders, arguing that the impending death of his bill due to inaction is what happens "whenever a majority party wishes to avoid a vote on an issue."
Carter requested that the bill be brought to the floor for a full House vote to keep the bill from dying due to inaction for the third session in a row.
When committee leaders do not docket legislation assigned to their panels, the bills immediately die at crossover - the procedural midpoint of legislative sessions - when each chamber finishes work on its own bills and sends its approved measures to the other for consideration.
House leaders quickly shuffled to disrupt Carter's request. Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, the party's parliamentarian, asked members to instead vote to dismiss Carter's request.
"This is a highly unusual motion. I appreciate the delegate's passion for the issue, but this is not the way we do business in this General Assembly," Simon said, adding that lawmakers give ample power to committee leaders to decide the fate of bills.
"It would not cause this bill to be passed," Simon said of Carter's proposed vote.
Carter asked members to signal support for the repeal of right-to-work by voting against Simon.
Twelve Democrats sided with Carter: Dels. Lashrecse Aird of Petersburg, Joshua Cole of Fredericksburg; Elizabeth Guzman and Danica Roem of Prince William; Dan Helmer, Ibraheem Samirah and Kathy Tran of Fairfax; Sally Hudson of Charlottesville; Mark Levine of Alexandria; Sam Rasoul of Roanoke; and Jeion Ward of Hampton.
Guzman, Levine and Rasoul are among the eight Democrats seeking the party's nomination for lieutenant governor.
Opponents of right-to-work laws argue it is unfair to unions in unionized workplaces, which are still required to represent and fight for workers who are not union members.
In 2016, Virginia voters rejected a GOP-led campaign to permanently enshrine provisions of the law in the state constitution.
