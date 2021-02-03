Bill to repeal right-to-work law, stifled by Democratic leaders, had a moment on the House floor.

One of Virginia's leftmost Democrats in the legislature, Del. Lee Carter of Manassas, sought Wednesday to salvage a discarded proposal to repeal Virginia's right-to-work law by forcing a vote on the House floor.

Carter's bill, which would allow workers to decline union membership or to pay dues, was assigned to the chamber's labor and commerce panel, which wrapped up its work without ever considering the bill.

Democrats in Virginia, including Gov. Ralph Northam, have been broadly reticent to repeal the state's right-to-work law, under which union membership may not be a condition of employment.

Repeal is a key priority for organized labor and the party's progressive wing, and anathema to business interests. When Democrats gained control of the legislature in 2019, Northam dismissed the idea.

Carter, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

On the House floor Wednesday, Carter aired grievances against his party's leaders, arguing that the impending death of his bill due to inaction is what happens "whenever a majority party wishes to avoid a vote on an issue."