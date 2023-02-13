There are roughly 100,000 Virginia residents in debt to a Virginia college, according to the Virginia Poverty Law Center. Until the money is paid, students generally cannot access their college transcripts, which would enable them to transfer to a more affordable community college or help them get a job to pay off the debt.

They're stuck in a Catch-22.

A bill that would force colleges to release transcripts under certain circumstances was defeated by a House subcommittee Monday. The Republican-led panel voted against Senate Bill 1110 on a 5-4 party-line vote.

It was the second year in a row the bill, sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, cleared the Senate but failed to gain support in the Republican-controlled House.

Student debt has ballooned in recent years, and many struggle to pay the rising cost of tuition.

Hashmi modified the bill this year, setting certain requirements that the student would have to meet. The debt would have to be less than $500, or the student would have to make at least three consecutive monthly payments toward the debt.

The college would have to turn over the transcript if the student needs it to apply for a job. Hashmi called this year's bill a "paired-down version" of what she introduced last year.

Jay Spear, executive director of the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said students sometimes drop out of college because they become ill or a family member gets sick. Their loan or scholarship may not cover all their tuition, leading the student to an unexpected debt.

The Senate unanimously approved the measure.

Opponents say colleges need leverage to make sure students pay what they owe.

The law requires colleges to "aggressively" pursue their debts, which can include garnishing a student's wages or filing a lawsuit.

