Bill to track DEI costs at Va. colleges is struck down

A Senate subcommittee has defeated an initiative supported by Gov. Glenn Youngkin calling for Virginia colleges to report the salaries of employees working toward diversity, equity and inclusion.

The committee voted down Senate Bill 1197, which called for public colleges to publish the number of DEI officers they employ and their wages. Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, who sponsored the bill, said the combined salaries could pay for more than 1,000 full scholarships for students.

"The bottom line is, there are some things not being disclosed," Reeves said.

According to a group called the Virginia Association of Scholars, DEI officers at the state's public colleges earned a combined $15 million in 2020. Conservatives argue DEI initiatives limit free speech on campus and prevent merit-based achievement.

The University of Virginia spent the most, employing 38 officers who collectively earned $4 million. The university's vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and community partnerships made $340,000.

James Madison University spent more than $2 million employing 31 DEI administrators. Both UVa and JMU spent more in 2021 than they did in 2020.

Virginia Commonwealth University was not included in the report because its data was not available, the authors said.

Two schools had no DEI officers in 2020, according to the report — Virginia State University and Virginia Military Institute. VMI later hired a chief diversity officer in 2021.

The bill had the support of the governor's administration, Reeves said, and highlights items Youngkin believes colleges should disclose.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, questioned why colleges should be required to publish this information, which is already publicly available. Petersen called the bill "overly confrontational."

The report from the Virginia Association of Scholars said it's impossible to tell how much a college really spends on diversity, equity and inclusion , because not every employee who works on the issues has DEI in their job title.

The bill also called for universities to report the percentage of their expenditures on DEI, government relations, lobbying and compensation for presidents.