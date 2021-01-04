Billions in federal relief on its way to Virginians, state and local programs

More than $8 billion in federal emergency relief is on its way to Virginians and crucial state services, including education, unemployment insurance, housing, child care, transportation and even funeral costs for the families of more than 5,000 people who have died from COVID-19 since the public health emergency began 10 months ago.

Almost half of the money, more than $3.8 billion, is coming as direct stimulus payments to Virginians under the $900 billion emergency relief package Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed in late December after a political standoff with the White House, partly over the size of the checks.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., one of the architects of the framework for the legislation, said the benefits to Virginia are greatly underestimated in a summary by the U.S. Treasury Department on how the money will be divided among the states.

"It's safe to say that this is a roughly $15 billion package for Virginia," Warner said in a telephone interview on Monday.

The Treasury summary released Monday does not include Virginia's share of more than $350 billion that the package provides for small businesses, including restaurants and entertainment venues, to survive a pandemic that has hit them hard because of measures to limit gatherings and protect public health.