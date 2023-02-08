Two bills designed to strengthen hospital price transparency laws were struck down in the House of Delegates this week, giving a victory to hospital systems opposed to the legislation.

A federal law that took effect in 2021 requires hospitals to publish the cost of colonoscopies, Caesarean Sections and other procedures on their websites.

Richmond's three hospital systems – Bon Secours, HCA Healthcare and Virginia Commonwealth University Health – say they're following the law. But a study by a health care watchdog last summer determined only 20% of Virginia hospitals and none of Richmond-area hospitals are in compliance.

In order to find the price of a procedure, a patient must read lists with tens of thousands of lines and decipher codes.

House Bill 2427, sponsored by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, would have allowed a patient to sue a hospital if the hospital charged a price that didn't match its pricing sheet. Colorado passed a similar law, and "they haven't had any lawsuits yet," Freitas said.

Patients often walk into hospitals with no idea how much they'll pay, Freitas said. The bill would have given some power back to the patient.

Freitas said that opposition to the bill was exaggerated. Opponents said the legislation would "destroy rural hospitals" and was being enacted too quickly. Had the bill become law, it would have taken effect in 2024.

It was defeated by a vote of 54-40-1.

House Bill 2435, sponsored by Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, would have allowed the state health department to report a noncompliant hospital to the federal government and institute an improvement plan. If a hospital was found to be noncompliant, the hospital would be forbidden from pursuing a patient for debt collection.

The measure was killed 50-44-1.

