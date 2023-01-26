Bills limiting abortion access defeated in Virginia Senate committee

The Senate Education and Health Committee on Thursday formally defeated three bills to ban most abortions in the state, likely ending the fight for abortion curbs in this legislative session.

On 9-5 votes, the Democrat-led committee defeated a measure from Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, to ban most abortions at conception, a bill from Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg – backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin – to ban most abortions after 15 weeks, and a bill from Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, to ban most abortions after 24 weeks.

The bills included exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in jeopardy.

“Despite Gov. Youngkin and his allies’ relentless efforts to undermine our health and rights, today we reaffirmed that there is no place for abortion bans in Virginia,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.

Dunnavant was absent during the time of the votes on the bills.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Youngkin said he would seek consensus to bar most abortions after 15 weeks.

Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said at the beginning of the session that he did not expect substantive action on abortion this year, because the legislative chambers are split, with Republicans in control of the House and Democrats in control of the Senate.

All 140 legislative seats are up for election in November.

In an interview after the committee meeting, she said that "the vote you saw this year against my bill was political."

"I think it was a reasonable attempt to find consensus," she said. "You shouldn't have an abortion when a baby can lives outside the mom."

17 archive photos of Regency Mall