Legislation aimed at helping tenants stuck in apartments or rented homes with major problems, or who are evicted when a landlord decides to sell a property, faced a tough time in this General Assembly session.
Key measures died – including one that passed last year but that Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed – and others were watered down significantly.
“It’s not been a good year,” said Christine Marra, a lawyer specializing in housing issues at the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
“The things that matter keep getting killed in the House [General Laws] committee,” she said.
But the committee passed a bill to cap rent increases, which have soared in recent years, said Del. William Wampler III, R-Washington County.
"We have tried to protect tenants, and find the right balance between tenants and landlords," he said.
One measure, which passed last year but was vetoed, would have empowered local governments to seek court orders directing landlords to fix uninhabitable dwellings.
Tenants often lack the resources or the time to go to court to enforce building code standards for habitability, the sponsor, Del. Marcia Price, D-Newport News, said.
Newport News was able to get a court order condemning a 15-story building because its sprinklers weren’t working, but city inspectors' concerns about other issues, including elevators that didn’t work and lack of hot water, would not have been grounds for getting a court to order repairs.
Her bill made it out of a General Laws subcommittee hearing, with three Democrats and two Republicans outvoting three other Republicans.
During the hearing, Wampler asked Price what in the bill “would keep an ideological local government from weaponizing” the law.
He said he believed Virginia landlord-tenant law does provide protections for tenants when their homes have habitability issues.
The bill, unusually, was put on ice in the full committee, when 10 Republicans who supported the bill when it was before the committee 2022 voted to let it die.
Youngkin vetoed the 2022 bill, saying the state building code already provided local governments with sufficient power. Committee members pressed Price to explain what was different about her bill this year.
Price said she just needed a chance to do a better job explaining it to the governor.
Wampler’s subcommittee also killed Price’s separate proposal to give tenants more time – 14 days instead of the current five – to come up with rent after a landlord serves written notice of nonpayment of rent, on a party-line 5-3 vote.
A different General Laws subcommittee killed the Senate version of the 14-day grace period.
“This would help people who really struggle,” Sheila Herlihy-Hennessey of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy told the subcommittee, speaking for the Senate bill.
But Bismah Ahmed of the Virginia Apartment Management Association said the timeline for tenants to arrange for payment is longer because of other steps that must be followed before evicting a tenant.
The House General Laws committee also killed Price’s proposal that landlords must disclose the amount of all nonrefundable application fees and discounts.
The committee approved another of Price’s bills this one inspired by problems another group of Newport News tenants faced when their landlord sold his complex to a developer who wanted to replace it with more upscale housing.
This bill said landlords had to give 60 days’ notice if it plans to tell 20 or more month-by-month renters they must leave their homes.
In Newport News, the landlord’s sale plans meant 100 tenants had to find new homes and move with just 30 days to do so.
But while the bill passed the House with a bipartisan 68-31 vote, Democrats on the Senate General Laws Committee, joined by one Republican, voted to water it down, to say the 60-day notice would apply when the greater of 20 tenants or 50% of an apartment complex were told to leave.
“They watered it down ... That means in a large complex, it could mean a hundred or more would have to be affected,” Price said.
“This isn’t a big landlord/small landlord issue,” she said. “We want to protect landlords, but we want to protect the veteran, the family with children, the elderly and disabled tenants, too.”
