A growing headache for retailers — shoplifting gangs — would be a clearer target for prosecutors after the House of Delegates and state Senate approved bills defining their deeds as organized crime.

The bills say it would be a felony, punishable by a prison term of five to 20 years, for two or more people to act together to steal goods from one or more stores, or to conspire to do so.

The trigger for the charge is thefts totaling $5,000, stolen over 90 days.

It also clears the way to prosecute thefts that occur in more than one county or city.

“We’ve had stores shut down because of this,” said Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, sponsor of House Bill 1885.

“Now we can go after the people doing this,” she said.

Democrats initially opposed the measure on the grounds that it was a back-door method of reversing an increase in the trigger for charging a theft as grand larceny, a felony subject to a prison term of one to 20 years. The General Assembly enacted it when Democrats held majorities in both House and Senate.

Both the House and Senate bills, as introduced, set a trigger for the organized crime charge at $1,000, but the Senate Judiciary Committee amended its version to set the $5,000 trigger.

It was a compromise proposed by state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, when the committee seemed uncomfortable with suggestions for a $10,000 trigger.

When the unamended House bill came before the Senate panel, it amended that bill to set the $5,000 trigger.

The House on Wednesday accepted the Senate changes by a vote of 52-45. The Senate approved the compromise by a 27-13 vote.

“I had wanted the $1,000 to help with proof,” said state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, who sponsored the Senate version.

Raising the trigger to $5,000 “makes it a little harder to prove a case, but I understand where Scott was coming from and I can live with that,” he said.

But Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, said she still opposed the measure because it did not go after the heart of the problem — the fences.

“This makes shoplifting racketeering,” she said.

The bill also creates a fund that prosecutors and police can tap to pursue these cases.

The House and Senate also resolved differences in their two bills to consolidate the state’s workforce development agencies, a top priority for Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Basically, they addressed concerns from unions about how apprenticeships would be handled, as well as how school and college programs would be overseen, Byron said. Unions were concerned that the bills’ definitions undermined their own apprenticeship programs.

“These bills went through lots of committees,” Byron said, referring to the Senate bill’s stops at the Senate General Laws and Finance committees, and House bill’s stops at the House Commerce and Energy Committee, after a detailed view by a subcommittee, review by the Appropriations Committee and the two Senate committees.

“We had a lot more discussion and time to consider things than if we went into conference,” she said, referring to the process in the final few days of a General Assembly session, with negotiators for both chambers try to hammer out their differences under often-intense time pressure.

The House also gave final passage to two identical bills setting up programs to encourage a fishery to catch and process blue catfish, an invasive species that has been gobbling up Virginia’s native crabs and finfish — and sometimes even birds and small mammals — as well as a bill to give police chiefs authority to declare a curfew of up to 24 hours to calm simmering tensions that could erupt into riots or looting.