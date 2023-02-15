Two bills aimed at enhancing how Freedom of Information Act requests take place in Virginia have cleared the House of Delegates and the Senate. The next step is for Gov. Glenn Youngkin to review them and decide whether or not to sign them into law.

The Freedom of Information Act allows anyone in Virginia to request records from public entities like school divisions or governments. The process comes at a cost, however, as entities charge the requester for the time and staff it takes to locate and compile information.

Carried by Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, House Bill 2006 would allow localities that already accept electronic payments to also do so for FOIA requests. Roem’s House Bill 2007 would require localities to post FOIA fee policies on their websites.

The transparency, Roem said, should benefit constituents and governments alike.

Fulfilling FOIA requests, she said, has been “treated as a burden by Democrats and Republicans.”

The passage of the two bills may signal a shifting tide on FOIA law.

During a subcommittee meeting last month concerning the bill on electronic payments, Roem said it would help her constituents who have to drive sometimes 30 to 45 minutes across Prince William County to drop off checks when paying for their FOIA requests — something she said can be a deterrent to those who cannot make the trek.

For years Roem has also introduced legislation to cap the price on FOIA fees, though the bills have not passed.

The two measures that recently did pass did so unanimously. However, adjustments to the bill on electronic payments occurred in the process.

During a subcommittee meeting last month, an association expressed concern over House Bill 2006.

“This bill tells a locality how they can or cannot accept financial payments,” said Phyllis Errico, counsel for the Virginia Association of Counties.

But Roem said the bill applies to localities that already accept electronic payments for other things.

As the measure went through the House and Senate, Roem reached a compromise on the wording so that localities “may” accept electronic payments, not that they “shall.”

“Compromise sucks sometimes, but you have to do it,” she said.

As some inspiration to carry the bill stemmed from stories from her constituents, she hopes if it is signed into law that it can be a “nudge” to the Northern Virginia county and others.

“So what I’m telling them in this bill is ‘hey, Prince William, you may do this now. It would be super cool if you did,’” Roem said.

Having championed adjustments to FOIA laws since her first term in the House, Roem said she’s proud House bills 2006 and 2007 have now cleared both chambers. She noted how Democrats and Republicans alike have not always been warm on adjusting FOIA law but hopes to continue building consensus — and for more constituents to see it as a core issue when heading to the ballot.

“I think that both parties should embrace that hardcore,” she said.

