Black Civil War luminaries from Virginia among potential new names for Forts Lee, A.P. Hill and Pickett

A federal commission has reduced 34,000 submissions to 87 potential new names for nine military posts named for Confederates, including three in Virginia - Fort Lee, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Pickett.

The 87 potential names include those of nationally known military leaders such as Gens. Dwight D. Eisenhower, later the 34th president; George C. Marshall, Omar Bradley and Colin Powell, as well as Harriet Tubman, famed for spiriting enslaved people to freedom via the Underground Railroad.

The list also includes lesser-known military luminaries with Virginia ties, including African Americans honored for their service to the Union in the Civil War.

William Carney, born enslaved in Norfolk, was the first African American to receive the Medal of Honor. Carney was a Civil War soldier in the famed 54th Massachusetts infantry regiment. He received the Medal of Honor for his heroism in saving the regiment’s American flag during the unsuccessful 1863 assault on Fort Wagner in South Carolina.

Carney is among 10 honorees listed on the base of the Emancipation and Freedom monument on Brown's Island in Richmond for his contributions to the fight against slavery.

Powhatan Beaty, who was born enslaved in Richmond in 1837, made his way to Ohio and served the Union during the Civil War. He received the Medal of Honor for taking command during the 1864 Battle of Chaffin's Farm in Henrico County after other Union officers were killed or wounded.

The list also includes Norfolk-born Alexander T. Augusta, who, during the Civil War, became the Army's first African American surgeon. In 1863 he was named to lead the Freedman's Hospital in Washington, becoming the first African American hospital administrator in U.S. history. At Howard University he later became the nation's first Black medical professor.

Amid the racial reckoning that following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the federal government - like Virginia and other states in the South - started processes to remove commemorations of Confederates.

The federal naming commission says it is "focused on ensuring the names considered for military installations appropriately reflected the courage, values, sacrifices and diversity of our military men and women, with consideration given to the local or regional significance of names and their potential to inspire and motivate service members."

The federal commission is to make its final recommendations by Oct. 1, with the secretary of defense implementing new names in 2024.

The list includes other distinguished military veterans with local ties:

* Van Barfoot, who died in Richmond in 2012, received the Medal of Honor for his heroism in World War II. Barfoot earned the Bronze Star during the Allied invasion of Sicily and the Silver Star during the invasion of mainland Italy.

He received the Medal of Honor for advancing alone through a minefield, taking out several German machine gun crews, advancing on tanks with a bazooka and carrying two of his men to safety, while killing eight and capturing 17 German soldiers.

(Barfoot drew national attention in 2009 for raising a 21-foot flagpole to fly the American flag without the permission of his neighborhood association in Henrico County. The association let Barfoot keep the flagpole.)

* Ernest Dervishian of Richmond received the Medial of Honor "for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at risk of life above and beyond the call of duty" for his heroism in Italy during World War II.

* Desmond Doss, a combat medic from Lynchburg, was a Seventh Day Adventist and conscientious objector who received the Medal of Honor for saving the lives of dozens of infantrymen on Okinawa.

Marshall, U.S. Army chief of staff during World War II and a former secretary of state and secretary of defense, was born in Pennsylvania, but had strong ties to Virginia.

He graduated from Virginia Military Institute and lived in Loudoun County in Northern Virginia during his period of greatest renown, including the era of the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after World War II.

Fort Lee, built in 1917 in Prince George County, is named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, who was born in Virginia at Stratford Hall.

Fort A.P. Hill, near Bowling Green, was built in 1941 and is named for a Confederate general from Culpeper. Hill, who was shot and killed in Petersburg in 1865, is buried in Richmond beneath one of the city's last remaining Confederate statues.

Fort Pickett, near the town of Blackstone in Nottoway County, opened in 1942. It is named for Richmond-born Confederate Gen. George Pickett, best known for Pickett's Charge, the failed assault on Union lines at Gettysburg.

Fort Lee and Fort Pickett played key roles as initial intake centers for Afghan refugees following the U.S. withdrawal.

