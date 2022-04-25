Black delegate who rebuked Youngkin now running for House Dem leader

The Democratic delegate who earlier this year said Gov. Glenn Youngkin was using Black bodies as campaign props now hopes to unseat his own party's leader in the House of Delegates.

Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, has spent weeks planning a bid to unseat House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.

Scott made it public Sunday by sending a letter to party leaders calling for a House Democratic leadership election on Wednesday when the General Assembly convenes to consider the governor's vetoes and amendments to legislation passed earlier this year.

Scott resigned his leadership position within the House Democratic Caucus, which was vice chair for outreach.

The caucus election will be done by secret ballot. Scott wants to be the party leader in the House, where Republicans hold a 52-48 edge, and wants Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, to serve as caucus chair and Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, to serve as vice chair for outreach.

The current caucus chair under Filler-Corn is Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria.

Scott, a lawyer, was first elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2021 in a safely Democratic seat.

He gave a newsworthy speech Jan. 26, during the regular General Assembly session in which he rebuked Youngkin's use of race in politics.

“I understand you found a winning issue in ‘critical race theory,’ once again, using the old Southern strategy to use race as a wedge issue, to use Black bodies as a prop in your campaigns,” Scott said on the House floor in January. The governor, unsolicited, went to Scott's office afterward to speak with him.

Filler-Corn was first elected to the House in 2010 and in 2020 became the first woman and first Jewish person to serve as a Virginia House speaker.

She faced an unsuccessful leadership challenge in 2019 from then-Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg.

But Democrats lost the races for governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor last year - as well control of the House - under Youngkin's 2 percentage point victory over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

That's led some House Democrats to question whether their party leadership has accepted responsibility for what went wrong.

Scott is climbing uphill by challenging his party's power structure. And because the ballot is a secret, the votes in such internal matters can be tricky. Democratic delegates can tell both Scott and Filler-Corn they support them, but in the end the members will vote for only one.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

