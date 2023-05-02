Tolls are likely to rise on Richmond’s expressway system later this year to offset the revenue lost because of a steep decline in traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next week, the board of directors of the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority will consider a proposal to raise the toll rates on the Powhite Parkway, Downtown Expressway and Boulevard Bridge. The regional system collected a cumulative $26.5 million less over the previous three years than it did in 2019, before the pandemic choked commuter traffic and pushed employees to work remotely from their homes.

The board is considering proposals to raise the rate at the main toll plazas on the Powhite and the Downtown Expressway from 70 cents to 90 cents per vehicle for drivers paying electronically with E-ZPass. The rate for cash would rise to $1 per vehicle, creating a differential for the first time that reflects the disappearance of toll machines that accept anything less than quarters.

“The machines that take nickels and dimes, they don’t make anymore,” said Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey, who supports a toll increase, even though it would fall heaviest on county residents who represent the most travel on a regional expressway network that dates to 1966.

“It’s not whether they need to go up or not,” Casey said Monday. “It’s how much they go up by to meet the needs of the system.”

The board’s operations and finance committee considered an alternative proposal to raise the rate at the main plazas from 70 cents to 85 cents, but instead recommended setting the new toll at 90 cents for E-ZPass users.

“Some increase is justified, and the board will have to determine what that is,” said Carlos Brown, a director who represents the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

How the tolls may change

Under the proposal, the toll for the Boulevard Bridge would rise from 35 cents per vehicle to 45 cents for those using E-ZPass and 50 cents for those paying cash. Tolls would increase from 20 cents to 45 cents (50 cents for cash) on three ramps — Douglasdale Road at Powhite, and 2nd Street and 11th Street at the Downtown Expressway.

The proposed increase — the first since 2008 — would take effect on Sept. 1, rather than July 1, which reflects a decision by the board to delay action on raising rates for a month to consider all options.

“The toll increase is unavoidable,” said Marvin Tart Sr., chairman of the RMTA board and one of five representatives from Henrico County on the regional body.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney declined to comment.

Casey and members of the RMTA board say toll rates have not kept pace with the rate of inflation in the past 15 years, but the authority was able to avoid a scheduled increase in 2017 because of flush revenues.

The pandemic changed that in March 2020, as businesses shut down or sharply curtailed their hours, and employees began working remotely from their homes instead of driving to their offices in downtown Richmond.

“It’s just one of those amazing things,” said Dean Lynch, executive director of the Virginia Association of Counties and one of five Chesterfield representatives on the board. “You didn’t know that (was going to happen).”

Toll transactions on the expressway system plunged by 27%, or about 17,500 transactions, from the 2019 to 2021 fiscal years, which run from July 1 through June 30. The decline was sharpest on the Downtown Expressway, on which transactions dropped by 37%.

“The Downtown Expressway has had a significant drop during the pandemic and still remains down,” said Joi Taylor Dean, the executive director of RMTA, “because we’re not seeing the number of people coming back downtown as quickly as we thought it would.”

Projected declines to continue

Traffic partly recovered in 2022, when total transactions rose by about 8 million, but they were still about 14% below the 2019 level. With two more months left in this fiscal year, the RMTA projects about 57.5 million total transactions, or 11.4% less than in 2019.

But the authority does not expect to fully return to pre-pandemic levels until 2039. “With the numbers not reaching pre-pandemic levels of use, we’re going to have to have some kind of toll increase,” Lynch said. “Hopefully, it’s going to be limited.”

The authority collected almost $6 million less revenue in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, than it did in 2019, when revenues reached a historic high. The bottom fell out in 2021, when collections were about $12.6 million below 2019 revenues. Revenues were about $8.1 million below 2019 levels in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2022.

The RMTA was largely able to avoid dipping deeply into financial reserves necessary to ensure proper road and bridge maintenance under the requirements of bonds that paid for the system, which includes 36 bridges.

However, Dean said, “We’ve deferred millions of dollars of maintenance over the course of the pandemic.”

“The RMTA takes great pride in our roads,” she said. “The toll increase will allow us to maintain our assets in a good state of repair,” as well as pay to modernize the electronic toll collection system.

Tart, the board chair, said, “In trying times, we maintained the roads, so the toll increase is needed.”

