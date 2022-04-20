Board that reviews jail deaths met Wednesday without any public notice

Members of a state board that reviews all jail deaths met Wednesday without giving public notice or posting the meeting on the agency's website - violations of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

A Board of Local and Regional Jails committee meeting was listed for 9 a.m. Thursday on two separate state websites.

But the board met Wednesday without public notice at Department of Corrections headquarters in Richmond.

"I apologize for the wrong date being there," said board's executive director, Ryan McCord. "I'm not sure why that happened."

He added that it was a typo and said the board members next month will consider cases they took action on Wednesday to ensure public notice is provided.

The Thursday meeting notice was posted on a state website called Commonwealth Calendar and on a second state website called Virginia Regulatory Town Hall.

The Virginia Freedom of Information Act says every public body must give notice of the date, time, and location of its meetings in a variety of ways, including posting notice on its official government website. The Board of Local and Regional Jails does not post notice of upcoming meetings on its website.

McCord said the board's Jail Review Committee met Wednesday in closed session.

Even when a public body goes into closed session, it still convenes first in open session and publicly states and votes on the reasons for the closed session. At the end of the closed session, the public body convenes in open session and votes to certify that it only discussed what it said it would.

The jail board is tasked by law with reviewing all deaths in Virginia jails and looking for violations of policy or law that may been factors or need to be fixed. Board members are appointed by the governor. Board staff - for administrative purposes - are employees of the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The attorney general's office represents the Board of Local and Regional Jails. Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares, did not respond to an email Wednesday asking if he had any comment on the board holding a meeting without public notice.

The board has struggled with staff turnover and heavy control by the Department of Corrections. Last year, the board's jail death investigator resigned under pressure after the Department of Corrections backed McCord for the executive director's job, and officials then obstructed the investigator.

The Department of Corrections also denied repeated requests by the board's former executive secretary to be properly paid for duties that were added to her workload, and threatened to fire her. She retired Jan. 1.

