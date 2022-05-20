Bob Good defends congressional seat against Dan Moy in GOP convention

With Republicans preparing to choose a candidate Saturday to represent a newly drawn 5th Congressional District that now includes much of the Richmond area's outer suburbs, Rep. Bob Good isn't budging from his position on the far right of the party's political spectrum.

Good was the only member of Virginia's congressional delegation to vote against a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine that Congress passed this week. He co-sponsored a resolution two weeks before the Russian invasion to prevent United States aid to the vulnerable country until completion of a wall along the Mexican border.

"It was the right vote," he said in an interview on Friday.

Good also doesn't mind his rating as the 5th-least bipartisan member of the U.S. House of Representatives and sees no reason to work with Democrats whose agenda he strongly opposes. He advocates impeaching President Joe Biden over the Democrat's immigration policies along the southern border.

In his view, it's a clear choice for up to 2,000 voters who will gather at Hampden-Sydney College in Farmville on Saturday to decide whether Good or former Charlottesville GOP Committee Chairman Dan Moy will represent the party in the 5th District general election against Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg in November.

"We are on opposite ends of the Republican Party," Good said of Moy, adding, "We have basically ignored my opponent."

Moy, a 27-year U.S. Air Force combat veteran and an adjunct professor of public policy at the University of Virginia, says the creation of a new district marks the right time for Republicans to make a different choice on who represents them in Congress.

"He's been one of the loudest voices in Washington, D.C., but that loud voice is not serving the American people well and it is not serving Republicans well," the challenger said. "It is chasing people away from our party."

The new 5th District includes all or part of 24 cities and counties. It now includes 13,000 voters in Hanover County, as well as all of Louisa, Powhatan, Goochland, Nottoway and Amelia counties.

The district also includes the cities of Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Danville. It extends from northern Hanover, west to Albemarle County and south to Pittsylvania, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties on the North Carolina line.

The 5th District nominating convention isn't the only one in which Republicans decide who will represent them in mid-\term elections in November that currently look imposing for Biden and Democrats trying to cling to majorities in both chambers of Congress.

In Northern Virginia more than 21,000 Republicans are expected to brave temperatures in the high 90s on Saturday to vote in a firehouse primary. They will choose among 11 candidates for a nominee to challenge Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in a newly drawn 10th Congressional District anchored in Loudoun County.

The voting will take place in 11 polling places in seven localities - including three each in Loudoun and neighboring Prince William County - in a district that leans Democratic. Wexton is one of three Democratic congresswomen Republicans are targeting in Virginia, along with Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd.

Wexton will enter the general election campaign with an advantage, said Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at UVA, but he added, "In a landslide year for Republicans, she could become vulnerable."

Currently, Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson leads the GOP field in fundraising, with more than $922,000, and is "the apparent favorite," said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political scientist in Richmond.

But Lawson faces competition from Hung Cao, a retired U.S. Navy captain and Loudoun resident who has raised more than $455,000. He was a refugee to the U.S. from Vietnam at the end of the war almost 50 years ago. The district that is 15.5% Asian in population.

Mike Clancy, senior vice president at Oracle Corp., has raised more than $397,000 for the race. Brandon Michon, who became a conservative television news celebrity for his public denunciation of the Loudoun County School Board over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised about $292,000.

Loudoun businessman Caleb Max has raised $222,000. He's the grandson of former 10th District Rep. Frank Wolf, a Republican who held the seat for 34 years, from 1981 to 2015.

"There are a bunch of good ones - whoever comes out of this is someone who's going to be competitive in November," said Geary Higgins, 10th District GOP Committee chairman and a former state Senate candidate from Waterford in Loudoun.

Elsewhere in Northern Virginia Saturday, Republicans will choose among five candidates to challenge Democratic Rep. Don Beyer in a new 8th Congressional District that still appears reliably Democratic. Karina Lipsman, who arrived in the U.S. as a refugee from Ukraine more than 30 years ago, leads the field in fundraising with about $65,000.

The 5th District remains solidly Republican despite being redrawn to include part of Hanover and all of Goochland, Powhatan and Amelia counties in Richmond's outer suburbs.

"The district is very difficult for a Democrat to win," said Sabato, who lives in its northern end in Charlottesville.

Good, who lives in Campbell County in the Lynchburg area, welcomes the redrawn district, even though about one-third of voters will be new. The old district was "unwieldy," shaped like a Christmas tree and took five hours to drive from end to end, he said. "It makes a lot more sense."

The nominating convention favors Good, who unseated Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, two years ago in an unusual drive-through convention at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the incumbent, Good aligns himself firmly with former President Donald Trump and calls himself a "biblical, constitutional conservative."

He casts Moy, who had worked for Good's election two years ago against Democrat Cameron Webb, with Republicans who have publicly criticized the former president over his attempt to block certification of Biden's election and the ensuing assault on the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Moy said he would have voted to certify Biden's election on Jan. 6, 2021, because he considers it a duty imposed by the oath of office. "That's what you do," he said.

But Republican politics have shifted sharply in the Trump era, Sabato said. "Just a few years ago, Moy would have been classified as a conservative, right-wing Republican."

Moy calls himself a conservative Christian whose priorities are a strong national defense and more economic opportunities for parts of the district that have lost industries, jobs and, as a result, residents.

"The greatest export in our area is young people," he said, accusing Good of being "missing in action" on issues important to the district and criticizing him for closing congressional offices in Danville and Charlottesville.

Moy also faults Good for his votes against the Ukraine aid package and the National Defense Authorization Act. "Congressman Good does not have a strong commitment to national security and our military," he said.

He said he expects a tight nominating contest on Saturday, with between 1,000 and 1,500 people likely to attend out of the 2,000 registered.

But political commentators say it is highly unlikely that Moy can defeat Good in a convention controlled by the party's conservative base.

"It would certainly be a surprise if he were defeated," Holsworth said.