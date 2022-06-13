Boeing to open center with Va. Tech to help vets transition out of military

ARLINGTON - One of Virginia's newest - and largest - corporate citizens is making a good first impression with a commitment to opening a center to help military veterans transition to civilian life, including possible high-tech jobs in a region that is becoming a hotbed for highly skilled employees.

Five weeks after announcing that it is moving its global headquarters to a building it already owns here in Crystal City, Boeing said Monday that it will open The Boeing Center for Veteran Transition & Military Families in a building already under construction in Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus next door in Alexandria.

The center is part of a $50 million grant to Virginia Tech that Boeing announced last year to boost academic recruitment to the university's $1 billion campus in Potomac Yard, the anchor of a state-supported "innovation corridor" for undergraduate and graduate education in high-tech fields.

"We're going to take advantage of that corridor and attract as many young people as we can," Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in an announcement that featured three Virginia governors, two of them now U.S. senators, and Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, who was once a gubernatorial nominee.

The announcement at Boeing's office here also was a celebration of the company's decision to move its global headquarters from Chicago to the Washington, D.C., area, which will become home to the five biggest aerospace firms in the world once Raytheon Technologies completes its recently announced move of its global headquarters from the Boston suburbs to Rosslyn, another Arlington neighborhood.

"On behalf of the commonwealth of Virginia, I want to welcome Boeing to Virginia," Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Calhoun.

Youngkin was joined by Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Virginia Democrats, and Beyer, whose congressional district includes the Boeing headquarters and Virginia Tech campus.

"Boeing coming here with your headquarters really cements Virginia's place," Kaine said of the aerospace industry's presence in the region.

Warner, who serves with Youngkin and Calhoun on an advisory board for Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus, was hoping the company might be ready to announce plans for a research and development center in the region.

"What Boeing has not really done yet is they've not really explained what they're going to do with the tech center they're going to build in Virginia," Warner said in an interview on Monday.

Similarly, Raytheon hasn't said how many jobs it plans to move to its new corporate headquarters in existing offices here, or what that will mean to its current headquarters in Waltham, Mass.

The lure for all of the aerospace companies is the U.S. defense industry, represented by the Pentagon here and what Calhoun called "the policy-making capital of the world" across the Potomac River in the seat of federal government.

Warner said Boeing made its decision to move to Virginia in December, the month before Youngkin was inaugurated. But the freshman governor was jubilant over the company's embrace of the "innovation corridor" that Virginia seeded with an education-driven incentive package that landed Amazon's $2.5 billion East Coast headquarters here in 2018.

"It's about to become an innovation region," Youngkin said.

The Amazon package included $250 million in state money that Virginia Tech would have to match to build its innovation campus in National Landing, as state and local officials have sought to rebrand the adjoining neighborhoods of Crystal City and Potomac Yard.

The package also included $125 million in state funds to help George Mason University create the Institute for Digital Innovation on its Arlington campus between Rosslyn and Ballston, as well as a commitment of more than $700 million over 20 years to a "tech talent pipeline" to Virginia colleges and universities to award an additional 25,000 to 35,000 degrees in computer sciences and related fields.

Military veterans represent another important source of skilled employees for high-tech jobs. Virginia is home to about 725,000, including 155,000 active duty service members, reservists and National Guard.

"I'm biased - I want them to stay in Virginia," Youngkin said.

The governor said the new center will work with his administration to develop a statewide support network for veterans and their families, including the creation of a digital hub to connect them to state services and benefits.

Virginia Tech also embraced its role in the new center, which President Tim Sands said is a natural fit because of the university's Corps of Cadets and its long history of preparing students for potential careers in the military.

"We know veterans bring unique talents and abilities to our campus and the commonwealth's workforce," Sands said.

Ultimately, Boeing's partnership with Virginia Tech is about cultivating talent for high-demand jobs in technology driven industries.

"Talent is the most precious thing in the world," Kaine said, "more precious than oil, even at $5 a gallon."