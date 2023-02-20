Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, was attending his 10-year-old son’s appearance in a school spelling bee last week when he realized that the House of Delegates business he had set aside did not matter as much as being there.

“I knew I was in the right place,” he said.

With that in mind, Bourne said Monday that he will not seek re-election in the new 78th House District or join an already crowded Democratic field of contenders to represent the new 14th Senate District if incumbent Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, wins a special election on Tuesday to fill the 4th Congressional District seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin on Nov. 28.

Once a three-way race among incumbent House Democrats, the field for the 78th House District is down to one — Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, a quiet workhorse with seniority and clout on the House Appropriations Committee, which helps write the state budget. Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, recently said she is running for McClellan’s Senate seat and not for re-election to the House.

Asked about the role that political redistricting played in his decision, Bourne said, “Zero.”

“I feel confident about the district makeup and my chances to win,” he said.

Bourne had strongly considered running for McClellan’s Senate seat, assuming that she defeats Republican Leon Benjamin in the 4th District special election. But competition for the potentially available seat already included his close friend, Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, and 4th District Democratic Chair Alexsis Rodgers, as well as Adams, who was elected to the House with Bourne in 2017.

In the end, he chose time with his family — wife, Anedra; his son and his 15-year-old daughter — over continuing a political career that began when he was elected to the Richmond School Board in 2012.

“I need to be there for all the moments,” he said of his realization during his son’s spelling bee.

But Bourne did not foreclose a return to politics, and veteran political scientist Bob Holsworth said Democrats are likely to urge him to run for mayor of Richmond in 2024 to succeed Mayor Levar Stoney.

“This decision, unless he says he doesn’t want to run for mayor, is going to fuel speculation that that’s his next step,” Holsworth said. “He can practice law, spend time with his family and make that decision later.”

Bourne served two terms on the School Board in Richmond while working under Attorney General Mark Herring before his election to the House in 2017, in the first of two Democratic waves during the term of President Donald Trump that gave the party a two-year House majority.

Previously, he had worked for Mark Warner, now a U.S. senator, first while Warner was a gubernatorial candidate and then while he was governor.

Bourne then went to law school at the College of William & Mary, got his law degree and went into practice.

In 2018, he became general counsel at the Branch Group, a Roanoke-based construction contractor, where he also serves as senior vice president.

