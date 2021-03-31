'Breakthrough day' - Va. ends 10-year work requirement for legal immigrants

Each year, about 28,000 Virginians become legal permanent residents, according to the Virginia Poverty Law Center in an analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, but the state expects to have more information soon on how many people will become eligible for benefits with the elimination of the 40-quarters rule.

"This historic policy change is long overdue," said Karen Kimsey, Virginia's Medicaid director. "I am so grateful we were able to break down this unjust barrier and offer these individuals access to doctor visits, prescriptions, hospital care and all of the health care services they need to be safe and thrive in these uncertain times."

The 4,000 identified by the agency purchase health insurance on the federal marketplace created under the Affordable Care Act, but the state does not know how many legal immigrants, especially those with low incomes, could qualify if they didn't have to prove 10 years of work experience.

"There may be some individuals who are fearful, just for applying," Kimsey said in an interview on Wednesday. "It is a very real factor for a lot of individuals, the fear factor."

"This ensures they get health care," she said. "That is one they shouldn't have to worry about."