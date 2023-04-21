Gov. Glenn Youngkin has named an obstetrician and gynecologist from Bristol as the state health commissioner.

Dr. Karen Shelton served as director of the Mount Rogers Health District in Southwest Virginia for more than five years before becoming a hospital administrator in 2021.

She replaces Dr. Colin Greene, who was rejected by the General Assembly in February, and succeeds Dr. Parham Jaberi, who earlier this month was named Acting State Health Commissioner, to lead the state health department.

“Experience and leadership matter,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Dr. Shelton brings a wealth of knowledge in patient care and is positioned to recognize the individualized needs of all Virginians.”

Shelton practiced as an OB-GYN for 19 years in Bristol, Tenn. In 2016, she became director of the Mount Rogers Health District in Virginia. In 2021, she became acting director of two other nearby districts, putting her in charge of public health for 16 counties and cities totaling about 380,000 residents.

During her time there, she spearheaded programs to address substance abuse disorder and neonatal abstinence syndrome – conditions caused when a baby withdraws from certain drugs while exposed in the womb before birth – the Bristol Herald Courier reported.

Once COVID-19 vaccines were released, she was credited for helping quickly roll out the shots to Southwest Virginia residents. She expressed concern when the region had a slower uptake than other parts of the state and lamented the misinformation surrounding vaccines.

“I believe people need to choose,” she told the Bristol Herald Courier in 2021. “I personally believe the vaccine is highly effective and does a great job, but I know people have questions and concerns. I appreciate they need to have those questions answered, and they’re entitled to their choices but I feel like so much misinformation was spread that caused undue doubt and mistrust. So many people could have been vaccinated but unfortunately didn’t get vaccinated, and many of them died.”

In 2021, she left public health to become vice president and chief medical officer at Bristol Regional Medical Center, a hospital owned by Ballad Health. At the end of the year, the Herald Courier named her 2021 Bristolian of the year.

Shelton earned a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and her medical degree from the University of Virginia. She completed her residency at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Youngkin’s first pick for state health commissioner, Greene, drew fire when he said “gun violence” is a Democratic talking point and when he questioned whether racism is a public health crisis.

First, Youngkin replaced Greene with a chief operating officer, Christopher Lindsay, who is not a physician. Members of the state board of health expressed concern that the health department had no physician leader, which is required by law. Lindsay said last month that the department was “thriving” and going about its normal business despite not having a doctor in charge.

Earlier this month, Youngkin named an interim state health commissioner, Jaberi, who will return to his old job as deputy health director for the Fairfax Department of Health on April 30, said Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for the governor. The administration asked him to take the role while it finalized the interview process and brought on a new commissioner.

Two weeks after Youngkin named an interim, he has selected a permanent leader for the health department.

