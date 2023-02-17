After Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, learned it sometimes took months for broadband companies and cooperatives to get responses from railroad companies when seeking permits to cross their tracks while laying fiber, he and Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, proposed a solution that is likely heading to the governor’s desk soon.

During a meeting of the House Commerce and Energy Committee on Thursday, lawmakers amended Stanley’s Senate Bill 1029 to match House Bill 1752 by Head. Head’s bill had also recently cleared the Senate. With Stanley’s bill reporting from the committee, should it clear the House, Gov. Glenn Youngkin can decide whether to sign the bills into law.

If they become law, they would kick off an at least 30-day response process when companies and co-ops apply for permission to cross railroad tracks to lay fiber for broadband. The measures also standardize crossing fees and would allow the State Corporation Commission to step in and adjudicate cases should each party disagree.

“Connectivity is very important in our rural areas [and] in the inner cities, because their incomes are sometimes lower. We need to bring industry and that relies on that kind of broadband technology,” Stanley told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Rural broadband expansion has been a bipartisan rallying call for several years in Virginia, with bipartisan efforts to help having come from members of the state’s congressional delegation. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is among Virginia members of Congress who have worked over the years to bring federal funding around the state regarding broadband expansion.

Stanley said Virginia “can’t afford” delays in railroad crossings, especially as some areas have construction deadlines to ensure they receive Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant awards.

The bill is endorsed by the Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware Association of Broadband Cooperatives along with the Virginia Association of Counties.

