Budget committees next stop for Petersburg casino bills

Legislation to let Petersburg host a casino resort, which would block Richmond from holding a second voter referendum on a casino there, is on its way to the General Assembly money committees, where it is likely to be decided as part of a broader negotiation over changes to the state budget.

The two powerful money committees are about to release their versions of a revised two-year state budget on Sunday — and Petersburg's bid for a casino may become part of the larger negotiation between the House and Senate over a new tax-and-spending plan.

"I imagine that it's going to end up in the budget discussion," House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Wednesday.

Knight was one of the primary sponsors of legislation approved in 2020 to allow legal casino gaming for the first time in Virginia. The legislation picked five localities the assembly deemed in need of economic help to host casino resorts that would require at least $350 million in capital investment: Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Richmond.

The law required public referendums on the proposed casinos, and only in Richmond did voters say "no," rejecting the proposed $600 million ONE Casino + Resort in South Richmond in 2021. The defeat gave Morrissey an opening to propose a casino resort in Petersburg, so he persuaded the money committees last year to temporarily block a second vote on the Richmond casino until completion of a legislative study of the viability of casinos in both cities.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission presented the study results on Oct. 17, 2022, finding that a casino resort would be financially viable in both cities — whether only one was built, or two were built less than 25 miles apart.

The next day, Petersburg City Council approved a surprise resolution to "explore a partnership" with The Cordish Companies, a veteran casino developer and operator based in Baltimore. Cordish subsequently proposed a $1.4 billion casino resort that would be built in phases over 15 years next to Interstate 95 at Wagner Road.

But Cordish and Petersburg say the project cannot proceed as planned if Richmond were allowed to develop the ONE Casino resort, proposed next to I-95 at Bells Road in an industrial, working class corner of South Richmond. The Richmond project would be developed by Urban One, a Washington-area radio company, and Churchill Downs International, which purchased Peninsula Pacific Entertainment last year.

So Morrissey and Taylor have asked the assembly to block a second vote in Richmond until Petersburg voters get their first chance to approve a project that many of them see as possible salvation for their poverty-stricken city.

The Petersburg pitch has progressed so far in both chambers, despite concerns expressed by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, chair of the Senate gaming subcommittee, over the city's secretive process for selecting a casino developer and operator, as well as concerns raised by a coalition of rival unions for casino workers about the wages paid by Cordish.

McPike surprised Morrissey on Wednesday with a substitute proposal that would require Cordish to pay the "prevailing wage" for casino workers if it were granted a state license to operate a gaming facility in Petersburg. Initially startled, Morrissey agreed to the request.

Still, McPike was one of four Democrats to vote against the bill. The others were Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, who represents a portion of Richmond; Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton; and Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax.