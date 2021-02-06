Budget negotiations wait on new revenue, special session

Both budget committees know that chances are good they will have more money to spend, especially after Northam announces what’s likely to be a substantial boost in state revenues.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Friday that the daily collection of state revenues from income, sales and other taxes is following the same trend it did last month, when the governor announced that revenues were up by $778 million in the first six months of the fiscal year that began on July 1.

Revenues were also about $667 million above the forecast in the last budget, which the assembly adopted after almost four months in a special session that Northam had called to deal with a potential $2.7 billion two-year revenue shortfall because of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on results in January and early February, “the expectation that there will be additional revenue is good,” Layne said in an interview.

Still, the assembly money committees won’t know how much until after they act on their budgets, which Howell said could mean “more resources” for the joint conference committee that will negotiate a budget agreement between the chambers.