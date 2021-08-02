Budget on fast track as General Assembly returns to Capitol

For the second straight year, the House and Senate failed to agree on a procedural resolution to define the rules and boundaries of the special session, including when it will adjourn.

The House had unanimously approved a resolution that would have required the session to adjourn by Saturday, Aug. 14. The resolution also would have allowed either chamber to adjourn temporarily and reconvene on 48 hours notice to allow the budget and courts committees to work on the spending plan and election of eight judges to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

The Senate, led by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, eliminated the closing date and required the House and Senate to make a "joint call" to adjourn temporarily. The Senate also reduced the required time for reviewing the final budget plan from 48 to 24 hours.

Surovell said the House and Senate should synchronize their schedules so they "have to work together and talk together." He said special sessions traditionally have not had a deadline for adjournment, although he said, "All of us want to get out of here as soon as humanly possible."

Traditionally, leaving special sessions open-ended has enabled the legislature to prevent the governor from making "recess appointments" - including naming judges - while the General Assembly is not in session.