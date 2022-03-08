Budgets agree on reducing pension liabilities, but by how much?

Their budgets are about $3 billion apart because of disagreement on tax cuts, but the House of Delegates and Senate both recognize that reducing unfunded liabilities for state employee and teacher retirement benefits will save them and local governments money in the future.

But the House and Senate budgets don't agree on how much to spend to get there.

The House, operating with much less money to spend, proposes to invest $500 million in the Virginia Retirement System in this fiscal year, which began July 1. That's almost half of the $924 million that then-Gov. Ralph Northam included in his parting two-year budget to reduce state and teacher pension liabilities.

In contrast, the Senate raised the amount of the historic deposit to $1 billion in the two-year budget that will take effect on July 1, which Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said would leave the state and teacher pension plans 87% percent funded, based on current market value.

"It's out of the danger area," Saslaw, who chairs the Senate Finance subcommittee on K-12 education, told the full committee when it adopted its proposed budget on Feb. 20.

VRS estimates that the investment proposed in Northam's budget would increase the funded status of each pension plan by about 1 percentage point next year.

Currently, the state and teacher plans are 77% funded, based on actuarial accounting to smooth out gains and losses over five years. Based on market value, they're about 86% funded, but the measurement is more volatile. Pension plans that have actuarial assets to pay at least 80% of long-term liabilities are considered fully funded.

The Senate budget would save state and local governments $1.85 billion over 20 years, compared with $1.1 billion over 20 years in the House spending plan. The House budget also proposes an additional $80 million to boost the underfunded health insurance credit for retired state workers and other state-supported positions - but not teachers.

"It saves both state and local governments money," said Jim Regimbal, a fiscal consultant to local governments who has long urged for the state to devote as much money as it can to reducing pension liabilities, especially for teachers. "It's a better place to park your money."

The teacher retirement plan is the largest plan administered by the VRS, which holds about $107 billion in assets for more than 750,000 active or retired public employees, as well as former employees. The plan covers about 150,000 teachers, almost two-thirds of the active employees in the five pension plans supported by state taxes.

The teacher plan also has the largest share of unfunded liabilities - representing long-term retirement benefits the state is obligated to pay - at $12 billion, based on actuarial accounting that smooths gains and losses over five years. [The unfunded liability is $7.1 billion based on current market value]. The five state plans have a total actuarial unfunded liability of $19.4 billion.

Under the Senate budget, the state would pay $590 million into the teacher plan next year, saving about $1.1 million over 20 years. Local governments pay about 60% of the cost of teacher retirement contributions, so they would save about $600 million and the state $400 million.

The state would deposit an additional $292 million in the state employee plan, generating estimated savings of over $540 million over 20 years, under the Senate proposal. The rest of the $1 billion investment would go to smaller plans for state police, other sworn law officers, and judges, as well as the health insurance credit and other post-employment retirement benefits.

Under the House budget, about $295 million would go to pay down unfunded liabilities in the teacher plan, with savings of almost $563 million over 20 years and $146 million in the state employee plan, with long-term savings of $279 million. The rest of the $500 million investment would go to the three smaller plans and other post-employment retirement benefits.

"This $500 million deposit will help build on the progress we have made," said Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, chair of the House Appropriations Compensation and Retirement Subcommittee.