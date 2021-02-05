Budgets will emerge before assembly knows how much it can spend

They also don't know how much the state would receive, either directly or indirectly, from a $1.9 trillion emergency aid package that Biden is trying to push through Congress to end the pandemic and boost the economy.

But that's money Virginia lawmakers can't rely upon, and much of the state's additional cash is likely to be one-time funds that can't be used on ongoing spending - for salaries or Medicaid reimbursements to home health agencies and personal care attendants for homebound Virginians who are elderly or disabled.

"If they have more money, it's going to go into public education, or the bulk of it," Regimbal predicted.

Northam already has signaled, in the State of the Commonwealth speech that opened what is likely to be a hybrid 46-day session, that he wants the assembly to convert a 2% bonus he had proposed for teachers in the budget into a salary increase of at least 2%.

It's unclear what that means for state employees, as well as local employees who are supported by state funds, or faculty at Virginia's public colleges and universities. They, like teachers in K-12 public schools, were supposed to get raises in the budget the assembly adopted on March 12, the same day Northam declared the public health emergency because of the pandemic.