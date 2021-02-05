Budgets will emerge before assembly knows how much it can spend

Teachers want pay raises, and so do state employees.
The Board of Education says Virginia needs to spend almost a half-billion dollars to meet its own standards for public education.
Home health agencies say they need a big boost in Medicaid reimbursements to cover their costs when the state minimum wage rises on May 1 and again on Jan. 1.
But all of these big-ticket spending requests will depend on how much sustainable revenue that General Assembly budget negotiators expect to have for the two-year budget they will release on Sunday.
And they won't know the answer for at least another week, when Gov. Ralph Northam will tell them how much he expects revenues to grow beyond what he had expected in the two-year $141 billion budget he introduced before Christmas.
"I don't know how you get to a good budget now without that revenue forecast," said Jim Regimbal, a private budget consultant for local government organizations in Virginia. "It's going to make a huge difference."
Members of the House Appropriations and Senate Finance & Appropriations committees know that chances are good they will have more money to spend, especially after Northam announces what's likely to be a substantial boost in state revenues.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Friday that the daily collection of state revenues from income, sales and other taxes is following the same trend it did last month, when the governor announced that revenues were up by $778 million in the first six months of the fiscal year that began on July 1.
Revenues also were about $667 million above the forecast in the last budget, which the assembly adopted after almost four months in a special session that Northam had called to deal with a potential $2.7 billion two-year revenue shortfall because of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on results in January and early February, "the expectation that there will be additional revenue is good," Layne said in an interview.
Still, the assembly money committees won't know how much until about the same time the House and Senate will vote on their competing versions of the spending plan on Friday. The vote will come during a new special session that Northam called, starting this coming Wednesday, in response to the refusal of Republican legislators to extend the regular session beyond 30 days to its customary 46 days in odd-numbered years.
They do know they are likely to be able to use money from a federal emergency aid package adopted in late December to swap for about $240 million that Northam had included in the proposed $47 billion state general fund budget to pay for distributing new vaccines against COVID-19 and other public health measures to end the pandemic.
Virginia could get hundreds of millions of dollars more if President Joe Biden's administration follows through on a previously announced plan to maintain a higher federal share of Medicaid program costs through the end of 2021, instead of ending the favorable match on June 30.
They also don't know how much the state would receive, either directly or indirectly, from a $1.9 trillion emergency aid package that Biden is trying to push through Congress to end the pandemic and boost the economy.
But that's money Virginia lawmakers can't rely upon, and much of the state's additional cash is likely to be one-time funds that can't be used on ongoing spending - for salaries or Medicaid reimbursements to home health agencies and personal care attendants for homebound Virginians who are elderly or disabled.
"If they have more money, it's going to go into public education, or the bulk of it," Regimbal predicted.
Northam already has signaled, in the State of the Commonwealth speech that opened what is likely to be a hybrid 46-day session, that he wants the assembly to convert a 2% bonus he had proposed for teachers in the budget into a salary increase of at least 2%.
It's unclear what that means for state employees, as well as local employees who are supported by state funds, or faculty at Virginia's public colleges and universities. They, like teachers in K-12 public schools, were supposed to get raises in the budget the assembly adopted on March 12, the same day Northam declared the public health emergency because of the pandemic.
Those raises were part of the more than $2 billion in new spending in the budget that the governor and assembly suspended six weeks later. The assembly restored some of that spending in the budget that it adopted in October during the special session, which also promised $98 million in one-time bonuses for state and state-supported local employees and faculty if state revenues grew enough to pay for it.
State police are seeking an additional $28 million to pay for a compensation package to slow the escalating exodus of veteran officers, primarily because of pay, and help recruit new ones to fill hundreds of vacancies. The Senate passed legislation to add a $4 fee on vehicle registrations to raise money for a public safety trust fund for compensation, but the House traditionally has preferred to address compensation issues in the budget.
"I'm sure they'll do something," said Col. Wayne Huggins, a former state police superintendent who leads the Virginia State Police Association. "I'm just not sure what that something might be."
The uncertainty also extends to funding for K-12 schools and higher education. The State Board of Education told the assembly almost 16 months ago how much it would cost to update and fully fund the Standards of Quality that the state and local school divisions must meet under the state constitution.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, introduced budget amendments that asked for almost $500 million to meet those standards, as well as about $400 million to require funding of more support positions for public schools to remove a cap imposed more than a decade ago during the Great Recession.
Earlier this week, however, the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee gutted legislation that McClellan had proposed for fully funding the standards. The committee amendment reduced the state's potential obligation from $462 million to $50 million.
In higher education, Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, proposed a budget amendment to distribute more than $173 million to public colleges and universities over two years to "maintain affordable access" for students by using state funding to prevent big increases in tuition and fees. Carr is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, which has made affordable access to higher education a top priority.
In health care, a big budget issue is the proposed increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for home health aides and personal care attendants. Rates increased by 7% over two years in the budget that the assembly adopted in March, but now home health agencies face two pending increases in the state's minimum wage that will increase their costs.
"We're going to have to pay a competitive wage or we won't have any caregivers to send out to individuals" needing care in their homes, said Gerry Rawlinson, owner of home health agencies in Richmond and Petersburg and the president of the Virginia Association of Personal Care Providers.
Aird and Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, have proposed budget amendments to commit about $197 million in state funds, to be matched by more than $200 million in federal money under Medicaid to raise reimbursement rates.
"It's a major priority for me," said Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, vice chairman of House Appropriations and chairman of the House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee. "Our workers are seriously underpaid."
